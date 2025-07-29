Passenger traffic at airports across China’s Greater Bay Area continued to rise in the first half of 2025, with Guangzhou and Shenzhen leading the region’s aviation rebound.

Guangzhou’s Baiyun Airport handled 40.04 million passengers during the period, up 9.2 per cent year on year, while Shenzhen’s Baoan Airport served 32.55 million – a 10.8 per cent increase, according to figures released by the two airports. Both have now surpassed their pre-pandemic highs.

International traffic at both airports also surged, partly due to China’s expanded visa-free entry policy . Baiyun logged over 8.18 million inbound and outbound passengers – up 22.9 per cent year on year – while Baoan saw more than 3.05 million, a 30.7 per cent increase from a year earlier.

In contrast, Hong Kong International Airport reported that it handled 29.4 million passengers in the first half of 2025, a 16.5 per cent year-on-year increase – but still short of the 37.8 million recorded during the same period in 2019.

Analysts said the performance of the Greater Bay Area’s airport cluster was driven by the region’s economic dynamism and improved connectivity.

“The rapid growth in passenger volumes at Guangzhou and Shenzhen reflects the vibrant business activity in the cities as well as strong demand from mainland tourists to the areas,” said David Wong, a lecturer at Hang Seng University in Hong Kong, who has researched the link between air transport and regional development.

“Meanwhile, Hong Kong airport’s competitiveness in attracting both international and mainland passengers has weakened compared to previous years, with its market share in the GBA aviation sector under pressure.”