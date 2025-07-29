Guangzhou’s Baiyun Airport handled 40.04 million passengers during the period, up 9.2 per cent year on year, while Shenzhen’s Baoan Airport served 32.55 million – a 10.8 per cent increase, according to figures released by the two airports. Both have now surpassed their pre-pandemic highs.
In contrast, Hong Kong International Airport reported that it handled 29.4 million passengers in the first half of 2025, a 16.5 per cent year-on-year increase – but still short of the 37.8 million recorded during the same period in 2019.
“The rapid growth in passenger volumes at Guangzhou and Shenzhen reflects the vibrant business activity in the cities as well as strong demand from mainland tourists to the areas,” said David Wong, a lecturer at Hang Seng University in Hong Kong, who has researched the link between air transport and regional development.
“Meanwhile, Hong Kong airport’s competitiveness in attracting both international and mainland passengers has weakened compared to previous years, with its market share in the GBA aviation sector under pressure.”