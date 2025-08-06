Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. China rocket shortage means it may have to pick a favoured Starlink challenger

As China scrambles to build massive internet networks in space to rival Starlink, a growing divide is quietly emerging on the ground between national priorities and local ambition.

2. Why America’s brute-force effort on rare earths may not work against China

China spent decades carving out a commanding lead in the rare earth realm. Now the US wants its old piece of the supply chain back – is it still within reach?

3. Chinese and Russian navies patrol Pacific after wrapping up joint drills

Chinese and Russian troops gather at a military port in Vladivostok, Russia on Friday ahead of the “Joint Sea 2025” exercise. Photo: Xinhua

A joint naval flotilla from China and Russia began its sixth Pacific patrol on Wednesday after concluding combat drills near Vladivostok, according to a Wednesday report by the People’s Liberation Army Daily.