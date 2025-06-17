Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict to avoid further tensions, while emphasising that Beijing is prepared to “play a constructive role” in restoring peace, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible and avoid further escalation of tensions,” Xinhua reported Xi as saying on Tuesday. “China stands ready to work with all parties to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.”

“Israel’s military actions against Iran have led to a sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which deeply concerns China,” Xi was quoted as saying during talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“We oppose any actions that infringe upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries. Military conflict is not the solution to problems, and rising regional tensions do not align with the common interests of the international community,” the Chinese leader said.

Meanwhile, Beijing has begun to evacuate Chinese nationals living in Iran and Israel amid growing concerns of a wider regional conflict, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Some Chinese nationals had been evacuated to neighbouring countries, ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, but did not offer details.