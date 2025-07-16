President Xi Jinping has spoken out against unilateral sanctions and trade barriers – reiterating China’s support for globalisation as the international economic environment turns more protectionist – in an article published on the opening day of a high-profile supply chain expo.

Wednesday’s piece in Qiushi – the leading theoretical journal of the ruling Communist Party – compiles statements Xi has made on the topic since 2012.

The article, titled “Unswervingly Advancing High-Level Opening Up”, comes as China continues to make its case as a champion of free trade in contrast with the policies of US President Donald Trump.

“At present, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, posing serious challenges to multilateralism and free trade,” Xi wrote.

“China adheres to the correct direction of economic globalisation, promotes trade and investment liberalisation, opposes protectionism, building walls and barriers, and rejects unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure.”

The Chinese president also vowed to uphold “genuine multilateralism” and promote “an inclusive and universally beneficial economic globalisation”.