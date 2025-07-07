Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. Trump vows tariff boost for ‘anti-American’ policies as China urges Brics action

US President Donald Trump has threatened to slam an additional 10 per cent tariffs on countries supporting what he calls “anti-American policies” after the leaders of Brics nations condemned unilateral tariffs.

2. Australia’s Albanese to address Darwin Port sale on China visit

When Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in China next week for his second official visit, he will have more than the typical diplomatic niceties to discuss with President Xi Jinping.

3. Meet some of the Chinese AI scientists dominating the global top 100

A joint study by a United Nations organisation and Shenzhen-based Dongbi Data has found that the majority of the world’s smartest AI scientists hail from China. Photo: Xinhua

A study of nearly 200,000 researchers and 100,000 high-impact papers has revealed that the vast majority of the world’s top 100 brains in the field of artificial intelligence are of Chinese origin.