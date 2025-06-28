A naval fleet led by the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong will arrive in Hong Kong next week for a five-day visit, with open tours and cultural exchanges among events to be held to improve residents’ understanding of the development of national defence.

The Ministry of National Defence announced on Saturday that the fleet, which includes the Yan’an and Zhanjiang missile destroyers, as well as the Yuncheng missile frigate, would visit from July 3 to 7 following the Central Military Commission’s approval.

The fleet will host a series of open tours and cultural exchange activities, with the visit coming just days after the city marks the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule on Tuesday.

“These events aim to offer Hong Kong compatriots a more direct and in-depth understanding of China’s advancements in national defence and military development in the new era,” a Xinhua News Agency report said.

The Shandong, launched in 2017 and officially in service since December 2019, is China’s first domestically built and outfitted conventionally powered aircraft carrier. It followed the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet-made vessel, which was commissioned in 2012.