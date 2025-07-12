Chinese commercial launch firm Landspace is preparing for the first flight of its Zhuque-3 rocket, with a debut launch targeted for the final quarter of 2025.

Zhuque-3 is a stainless steel rocket with a reusable first stage that Landspace hopes can earn contracts to launch satellites for China’s megaconstellation projects. The company carried out launch and landing tests last year, with one of the hops reaching around 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) in altitude before executing a powered descent and safe landing.

The Zhuque-3 first stage is powered by nine Tianque-12A methane-liquid oxygen engines self-developed by Landspace. The company carried out a 45-second hot fire test of the first stage last month, successfully firing all nine engines in sequence.



You may like



The Chinese company Landspace conducts an engine test with the first stage of its methane-fueled Zhuque-3 rocket in June 2025. (Image credit: CCTV)

The successful test has now paved the way for a first orbital launch in the final quarter of 2025, according to a CCTV report.

Zhuque-3, which is named for the vermillion bird from Chinese mythology, is designed to carry up to 40,350 pounds (18,300 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO) in reusable mode. The first Zhuque-3 rockets will stand around 217 feet (66 meters) tall, before possibly being extended by around 33 ft (10m) and upgraded with Tianque-12B engines.

The rocket could mark a major breakthrough for Chinese reusable launchers and also boost the country’s overall capabilities. By comparison, China’s current most powerful rocket is the expendable Long March 5 series rocket, which can carry around 55,100 lbs (25,000 kg) to LEO. SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 , meanwhile, can haul about 50,265 pounds (22,800 kg) to LEO, according to its specifications page .

Landspace is one of China’s earliest commercial rocket companies. Its first launch, with the solid propellant Zhuque-1, failed on its first and only launch in 2018, with the company pivoting to focus on the methane-liquid oxygen propellant Zhuque-2 . That rocket would, in July 2023, become the first rocket using this propellant mix to reach orbit.

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!