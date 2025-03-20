Chinese scientists unveil six-legged robot for future asteroid and lunar mining



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Mar 18, 2025













A research team from China has engineered a six-legged robotic system inspired by insects, aiming to revolutionize how space mining is conducted on the moon and asteroids.





Unlike mining on Earth, extraterrestrial excavation faces unique obstacles due to low-gravity environments. The moon’s gravity is about one-sixth of Earth’s, and asteroids often have even weaker gravitational pull, making conventional drilling and anchoring methods ineffective.





Scientists from the China University of Mining and Technology (CUMT) incorporated elements from insect movement, the climbing techniques of woodpeckers, and origami-based design to develop this pioneering robotic platform tailored for off-world exploration and resource extraction.





“The robot features an arrayed claw-spine structure that enhances its attachment and grip in microgravity,” said Liu Xinhua, the team’s leader from CUMT.





The robot combines three wheel-based legs for maneuvering over flatter surfaces and three claw-equipped legs to anchor itself on uneven or loose terrains found on asteroids. This hybrid locomotion system ensures stability and adaptability across diverse extraterrestrial landscapes.





Its wheels, fabricated from nickel-titanium memory alloy, are designed to return to their original shape after deformation. This characteristic helps the robot endure the harsh thermal swings and radiation typical in space environments.





To evaluate the robot’s performance, the team established a testing facility replicating asteroid-like sandy terrain and introduced a suspension system to simulate low-gravity conditions.





The researchers have already submitted a patent application for their prototype, marking a significant milestone in the development of autonomous space mining technologies.





China’s broader ambitions in lunar exploration include the Chang’e 7 mission, scheduled for launch around 2026 to investigate the moon’s south pole. Following that, Chang’e 8 is expected to lift off by 2028 to test lunar resource utilization, with both missions laying the groundwork for an international lunar research station anticipated by 2035.





