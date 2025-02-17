Chinese space firm showcases mobile-to-satellite communication tech



Chinese space technology company GalaxySpace has successfully demonstrated mobile-to-satellite communication technology utilizing China’s first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation. The demonstration took place during a commercial space conference in Beijing on Wednesday.





At precisely 10:28 am, a satellite from the constellation passed over the conference venue, located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. On-site personnel connected their mobile phones to the satellite through a rooftop-installed terminal device. The connection was then routed via a gateway station in Beijing, facilitating communication with personnel in both Beijing and Thailand.





During a live video call with the Thai team, Liu Chang, co-founder and vice president of GalaxySpace, highlighted the company’s recent agreement with True Corporation, a leading telecommunications operator in Thailand. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday, outlines cooperation between the two entities in areas including low-orbit satellite communication technology, integrated space-ground network solutions, and direct satellite-to-mobile communication technology.





Manat Manavutiveth, CEO of True Corporation, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “Low-orbit satellite internet represents a significant leap forward in global communications, poised to drive transformative changes in socio-economic development both in Thailand and worldwide. We are thrilled that this collaboration will bring cutting-edge innovative technologies to Thai consumers.”





Founded in 2018, GalaxySpace is a leading satellite internet solution provider and satellite manufacturer in China. It holds the distinction of being the first unicorn company in China’s commercial aerospace sector.

Beijing Launches Satellite Internet Hub and Key Research Labs

Beijing has launched a new satellite internet industrial park and designated eight key laboratories to advance commercial space technology.





These developments were announced during the Beijing Commercial Space High-quality Development Conference, held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town. The event, which concluded on Wednesday, emphasized major project execution and accelerating China’s commercial space industry growth.





The newly established industrial park will capitalize on Beijing E-Town’s aerospace industry expertise and cutting-edge technology sectors to drive satellite internet advancements. It aims to develop a comprehensive industrial chain encompassing satellite internet research and intelligent manufacturing.





The eight key laboratories will focus on critical areas such as aerospace vehicle design, satellite internet applications, and satellite interconnection and control. These facilities are expected to cultivate top-tier talent and push forward technological innovation in the sector.





Beijing E-Town is home to more than 160 aerospace enterprises, including over 70 national high-tech firms. Sixteen of these companies rank among China’s top 100 commercial space enterprises, according to an E-Town official.





