Young people in China have taken self-made sun protection to the next level with their latest innovation: full-face masks made from lotus leaves.

People from southern Chinese provinces, such as Zhejiang, Sichuan and Fujian, are making their own sun protection masks with lotus leaves they pick from roadside ponds.

Viral videos show them covering their faces with the giant leaves, which are at least twice the size of their faces, using hats or helmets with straps to wrap and tighten the leaves.

Scary sun-protectors: The giant lotus leaves are kept in place with hats and helmets. Photo: QQ.com

Eye and nose holes are poked through the leaves to allow seeing and breathing.

One practitioner from southeastern China’s Fujian province, surnamed Yin, said he had planned to wear a beauty mask to prevent suntan before spotting lotus leaves near his home.

He said he found them very effective: “Everywhere except my face has become tanned!”

Yin also praised the sun protection tool as natural and free of charge.

The videos have created hilarious reactions online.