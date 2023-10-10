Chipotle’s prices are going up again.

It’s the fourth time Chipotle has raised prices in the last two years.

A representative for the company cited inflation as the reason for the change.

Your go-to Chipotle order might soon cost more.

The chain is raising prices, it confirmed to Insider on Tuesday. But it remains to be seen exactly which menu items will come with a higher price tag.

Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer at Chipotle, pointed to the state of the economy as the reason for the price hikes — the chain’s fourth in the past two years.

She didn’t detail which menu items would be affected and didn’t respond to follow-up questions. She did say that price increases would be “modest” — and are being taken to “offset inflation.”

Inflation rose by 3.7% in August compared to last year’s figures for the same month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The next read on consumer prices comes on Thursday — and economists are expecting another steep rise from last year’s figures.

Chipotle last announced a price hike in July 2022. The increase meant some customers would pay more than $1 more for their entrees once the price increase took effect in August of the same year.

Months before that, in the first quarter of 2022, Chipotle raised its prices by 4%. That was on top of another increase in June 2021, which the company said was to offset the cost of paying Chipotle employees more.

The price increases come as other chains, like Shake Shack and Taco Bell, have raised their prices over the past two years. In March, grocery prices in the US rose 8.5% over 2022.

Meanwhile, commenters on a Reddit post in a Chipotle-focused board questioned whether the latest price hikes could push loyal customers to abandon the chain.

And Chipotle lovers sounded off in the comment section of a viral TikTok on “the downfall of Chipotle” in July. They recalled a time when their chicken burrito bowl only cost $7.99 — and longed for a taste of a Chipotle burrito from 2011.

As of Tuesday morning, a chicken burrito bowl from a Chipotle location in Brooklyn costs about $10.95 without any extra guac or queso.