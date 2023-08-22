Chlöe Bailey has heard the rumors about her sister, Halle, and her alleged pregnancy by her longtime boyfriend DDG — and she’s not here for the mess.

The singer/actor took to social media to address the rumors directly, and needless to say, she wasn’t very happy about it all.

“Wonder if my nails will give anything away about what my outfit is tonight,” she began, while showing off her new manicure. “And y’all better keep my sister’s name out of your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Hallelujah.”

She continued: “Shit. Got to get me riled the hell up. Anyways. Love you. We don’t play about Halle-lujah.”

The rumors about Halle Bailey’s alleged pregnancy started when she was seen walking behind DDG during a live video. Some fans speculated that she was looking a little thicker around the middle than she’d previously been, leading to the pregnancy speculation.

Halle Bailey has certainly gotten her fair share of flack for dating DDG, who some of her fans have called a “struggle rapper” for having nowhere near the amount of clout she has.

But The Little Mermaid star isn’t worried about what people think about her man, as she let fans know back in May when rumors began swirling about a breakup between her and her “husband.”

At that time, Halle took to TikTok to share a cute video of herself with her man. In the video, Bailey can be seen leaping up and down with glee as she runs up to the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper. In the background, a remix of Beyoncé saying “I am on to see my husband” plays against an EDM beat, and the video closes out with the pair kissing sweetly.

The comments on the video were mixed, with some people being extremely disappointed in Halle Bailey (one commenter simply wrote “sigh”), while others were overjoyed that she was expressing her love.

“She just told y’all to kindly mind y’all’s,” wrote one commenter, while another said: “And thats how u clear a rumor. letem knowww minddd y’all’s business.”

A third wrote: “allegations – cleared,” in relation to recent rumors surrounding the couple’s alleged breakup.