Chlöe Bailey has secured yet another accolade as her career continues to reach new heights.

The sixth annual Urban One Honors will be taped at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia later this month. At the ceremony, the 25-year-old singer–songwriter will be honored with the “Generation Next” award for her contributions to music and show business.

On February 25, the event will be broadcast via TV One. About the gathering, network president Michelle Rice said: “Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black.”

Check out the trailer below:

On a similar note, Queen Latifah recently became the first female rapper to be honored at the annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. The ceremony, which CBS aired in late December, featured her discussing the importance of the accolade, as well as a tribute put together by MC Lyte, Monie Love and D-Nice in Latifah’s honor.

The highlight of the evening, however, was when Missy Elliott took the stage to reflect on how much the 53-year-old legend means to her.

“I want to tell y’all a little backstory,” she began. “I was coming home from high school and I used to watch a lot of videos and I happened to see this young woman rapping, but what caught my attention was her clothes, because she had on an African print — the African medallion. And I kept hearing her say, ‘Oh, ladies first, ladies first,’ over and over and over again.”

Elliott continued: “I sat there and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s saying that during a time that we kept hearing it’s a man’s world.’ She was saying this unapologetically, changing the narrative right there. Something that I was so accustomed to hearing, but now I’m hearing, ‘Ladies First.’ Then I said, ‘Who is this girl?’ And I looked at the bottom of the screen and it said ‘Queen Latifah.’ Not Latifah, but Queen Latifah.

“That only said to me that she was saying, ‘You will respect me … I will be a leader, I will be a provider, I will be an inspiration to many, I will be the blueprint to success. I won’t be just a part of the culture; I’ll be royalty to the culture. I won’t set the bar; I am the bar.’”