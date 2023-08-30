When it comes to dinner, pleasing everyone can be a tough ask. We challenged ourselves to make completely customisable dinners to suit the whole fam.

Family Kitchen lets you choose your own foodie adventure with easy-to-adapt recipes perfect for all taste buds. Whether you like things extra hot or prefer your sauce on the side – have it your way.

Oven gloves at the ready? Let’s tuck into some of our favourites.

Tomatoey Pork Meatball Sandwich With Chips

There’ll be no arguments over dinner when you whip up this juicy meatball sub. With extra garlic for those who want it and lashings of sauce if that’s your jam, you’ll need napkins for this one.

Creamy Tomato Gnocchi Bake With Tenderstem Broccoli

This tomatoey pasta bake is so creamy you’ll think you’re dreaming. Turn up the heat with plenty of chilli if you want it or take a walk on the mild side. Who’s fighting for the crispy corner piece?

Honey Sesame Chicken Skewers With Rice

Keep everyone happy with some sticky sesame chicken skewers. Go classic with creamy mayo on the side or if you’re feeling adventurous, pack your mayo with tangy pickle juice. Extra juicy chicken and crunchy sesame, what’s not to love?

Sausage, Red Pepper & Potato Hash With Herby Chilli Dressing

Turn up the sizzle and prepare to please the crowd with a crispy sausage and potato hash. Looking for a kick? Smother the lot with a herb-packed chilli dressing. It’ll become a regular in no time.

Mexican Veggie Wraps With Crispy Onion Cobettes

It’s time for a dinnertime fiesta with these cheesy Mexican veggie wraps. Can’t get enough of coriander? Don’t be afraid to be generous with your herbs. You won’t be able to put them down.

What is Gousto?

Dinner, but not as you know it. Our big red recipe boxes will help you whip up wholesome, impressive meals no matter your skill level, with all of the flavour and none of the fuss.

From everyday favourites and ten minute meals, to global cuisines and healthy choices, you’ll have over 75 recipes to choose from each week from our menu. We’ll send you step-by-step recipes and all the fresh ingredients you need too. Just pick what you fancy for dinner, and leave the planning to us.