After cementing his eligibility late last year, Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury played for the Bangladesh national team for the very first time on Tuesday and therefore became the latest inductee of an exclusive Premier League club.

Though he is spending this season on loan from the Foxes at Championship side Sheffield United, England-born Choudhury has previously made 57 top-flight appearances for his parent club. That makes him the first-ever Premier League player to represent Bangladesh.

Choudhury won seven caps for England at under-21 level as a youngster, but officially switched his international allegiance to Bangladesh in December and was subsequently included in the Bengal Tigers’ lineup for their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification third-round match against India on Tuesday.

Hamza Choudhury has become the first Premier League player to represent Bangladesh. Sazzad Hossain/SOPA Images/LightRocket

The 27-year-old becomes the third Premier League player this season to be added to the list of international lone stars after Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Ali Al-Hamadi of Ipswich Town, who became the first senior internationals from Uzbekistan and Iraq, respectively, when making their English top-flight debuts in 2024-25. Choudhury is the 19th Premier League player to be the sole representative of his particular nation in England’s top flight.

With Choudhury added to the mix, the total number of different nationalities to have been represented in the Premier League rises to 126. However, there are still a handful of large nations who have never seen a senior international player represent them in the Premier League with India, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan and Thailand among the most notable.

There is also only one continent on Earth that hasn’t seen an international player grace the top flight — though it shouldn’t come as much surprise that Antarctica has not produced an ambassador capable of playing in the Premier League. At least, not yet.

The highest-profile name on the 19-man list is that of Mkhitaryan, who is the only Armenia international to have played in the Premier League to date. The nimble forward signed for Manchester United in 2016 and spent two slightly underwhelming years at Old Trafford before being offloaded to Arsenal in an unusual swap deal that saw Alexis Sánchez move the other way. If you wish to get a feel for Mkhitaryan’s standing within Armenian circles, he has been crowned Armenian Footballer of the Year on 12 occasions: first in 2009, then in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023 and most recently in 2024. Oh, and he also has his own action figure.

2. Hamza Choudhury (Bangladesh)

Despite growing up in Leicestershire and playing for the Foxes since joining at academy level, Choudhury qualifies for Bangladesh through his mother’s ancestry. The Bengal Tigers are 185th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking but are hoping that the addition of an FA Cup winner to their squad will help boost their coefficient significantly.

Born in France, Nimani played several times for Les Bleus at under-21 level before finally receiving his senior international call-up from the Central African Republic in 2018. The striker won four caps over the course of a long career that took in a succession of brief stints in France, Andorra, Switzerland, Greece and Norway. He signed for Burnley on loan for the latter half of the 2009-10 Premier League season but mustered only two appearances as the Clarets eventually succumbed to relegation.

Born in Cuba, Hernández instead represented his adopted nation of Germany once at youth international level before a smattering of decent performances for Norwich, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League (where he became the first Cuban to score in the league by bagging a solo special against Manchester United in October 2019) saw him called up by his homeland in 2018.

However, the winger was then denied a debut by Cuban Football Federation rules outlawing the selection of foreign-based players. A three-year hiatus followed until he was finally able to make his bow for the Lions of the Caribbean, amassing a dozen caps for them since.

Not many players have swapped Camp Nou for Elland Road over the years, but that was the path Firpo took in 2021 when he left Barcelona to sign for Leeds United. The wing back played twice for Spain at under-21 level in 2018 but never stepped up to the senior side before departing for England. It was then announced in early 2024 that Firpo would be representing the Dominican Republic, and he made his debut in March that year during a friendly against Aruba. He currently has 10 caps to his name and has pitched in with three goals, all of which came against Antigua and Barbuda in the Concacaf Nations League.

Leeds United’s Junior Firpo has become a regular for the Dominican Republic. Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arriving via a two-year stint without an appearance at Blackburn Rovers, Faroese international goalkeeper Nielsen signed for Manchester City in 2009 only to reroute to Wrexham on loan shortly thereafter. The shot stopper spent the majority of his three-year City contract out on loan. He did, however, play 14 minutes of Premier League football in April 2010 when he replaced the injured Shay Given for the closing stages of a 0-0 draw against Arsenal. Still, Nielsen was dependable enough to win 70 senior international caps, and he also has a top-flight clean sheet to boast about.

7. Danny Higginbotham (Gibraltar)

Having never received a nod from England, former Manchester United and Stoke City defender Higginbotham was given the chance to play international football at the age of 34 when Gibraltar, for whom he was eligible through his grandmother, were formally accepted as UEFA members in 2013. The veteran fullback made his debut in Gibraltar’s first officially sanctioned match, appearing in a goalless draw against Slovakia — the first of three caps he won before retiring from international football the following year.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Mendez-Laing played for England at under-16 and under-17 levels before switching his allegiance to Guatemala in 2023 (after qualifying for selection through his Belize-born mother’s family ancestry) just in time for the Concacaf Gold Cup. The ex-Cardiff City winger played a pivotal role in the group stage before Guatemala were eliminated by Jamaica in the quarterfinal. However, he has maintained his involvement since that tournament, racking up 15 caps in the meantime.

An international with Spain at youth level, Amat spent four years in the Premier League with Swansea City before returning to LaLiga on a permanent basis with Rayo Vallecano in 2018. The center back is actually distantly descended from Indonesian royalty via his grandparents, and honored his lineage by making his debut for the national team in 2022. He has since gone on to represent Tim Garuda in several major competitions, including the AFF Championship and the AFC Asian Cup.

10. Ali Al-Hamadi (Iraq)

Al-Hamadi made his Premier League debut with newly promoted Ipswich during the opening portion of the 2024-25 season before falling down the pecking order and eventually joining Stoke on loan in January for the remainder of the campaign. The 23-year-old striker did however manage to become Iraq’s only top-flight representative in the meantime, having played 14 times for his national side since making his debut back in 2021.

11. Victor Wanyama (Kenya)

Wanyama made over 150 Premier League appearances for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in a top-flight career that spanned seven seasons. The combative central midfielder also earned 64 caps for Kenya having made his senior international debut in 2007 at the age of just 15. Wanyama retired from international duty in 2021 after the Kenyan Football Federation was banned by FIFA over corruption allegations. However, after the ban was lifted a year or so later, the former captain reversed his decision following protracted discussions with the national sport minister.

12. Dylan Kerr (Malta)

After finding himself on the fringes of the Leeds teams that won both the Division II title in 1989-90 and the Division I title in 1991-92, Kerr made five appearances in the inaugural Premier League season and thus will go down in history as the Premier League’s only Maltese-born player.

13. Ali Al-Habsi (Oman)

Along with a venerable international career that spanned 136 caps, former Oman goalkeeper Al-Habsi spent 14 years playing in England with Bolton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading. But his crowning achievement undoubtedly came in 2012-13 when he won the FA Cup with little-fancied Wigan Athletic by pipping Manchester City in the dying seconds of the final at Wembley.

Ali Al-Habsi lifts the Oman flag up alongside the FA Cup after Wigan’s shock triumph in 2013. IAN KINGTON/AFP

14. Zesh Rehman (Pakistan)

Rehman is rightly regarded as an inspirational trailblazer in English football after becoming the first British-Asian player in history to appear in the Premier League and the English top flight overall, doing so after coming on as a substitute for Fulham against Liverpool in 2004. He also represented England at under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels before declaring for Pakistan in 2005 and going on to win 22 caps.

Etheridge was born in London to an English father and a Filipino mother, and thus was able to play for England at under-16 level before becoming first-choice international goalkeeper for the Philippines at senior level. The former Fulham and Cardiff City player initially rejected an advance from the Philippine Football Federation before changing his mind in 2008. He has since won 82 caps and is ranked fourth in the nation’s all-time list of men’s appearance makers.

Donk was born and raised in Amsterdam, but his family’s Surinamese descent meant that he began to explore the possibility of playing for the South American nation in 2014. He received a call-up but was unable to secure clearance to join the squad after representing Netherlands’ under-21 side as a youngster. Five years later (a decade on from his short loan stint at West Bromwich Albion), the towering center back received a second call-up from Suriname and this time was able to complete the requisite paperwork, allowing him to make his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against the Cayman Islands. Donk was made captain for the occasion and even found himself on the scoresheet in a resounding 3-0 win.

Dahoud is a slightly tenuous inclusion on the Premier League’s list. While born in Syria, the defensive midfielder has never actually represented his home nation in a competitive international fixture. He has played for Germany twice at senior level, though both appearances came in friendly fixtures — meaning he is still able to switch allegiance. Indeed, Dahoud declared himself eligible for Syria last year only to pull out of his first squad after taking umbrage at the facilities and training conditions.

The first and only Tanzanian international to ever appear in the Premier League, striker Samatta’s contribution to the top-flight pantheon amounts to 14 league appearances for Aston Villa during the COVID-stricken 2019-20 campaign. However, he did manage to score one goal, which came on his debut in a 2-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

19. Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

One of four high-profile arrivals during the most recent transfer window, City signed defender Khusanov from French side Lens in January in a deal worth £33.5 million. He then made his Premier League debut just five days later and became the Premier League’s first Uzbek player in the process — though things got off to a rocky, error-strewn start against Chelsea. The young center back certainly has plenty of pedigree in the bank already though, having already won 18 senior caps for his country when he signed for City.