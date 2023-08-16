Chow Mein is a popular Chinese dish made using stir-fried noodles combined with a variety of vegetables sometimes meat or tofu. Originally from Chinese cuisine over the years this dish has had many variations according to ease and preference. Now let us learn to make Veg Chow Mein Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Chow Mein is a chinese stir fried noodles with a mix of vegetables along with sauces and spices. It’s a versatile dish that can have different ingredients and variations in the method based on regional and personal preferences. I have shared an Indo-Chinese version of veg chow mein so try and enjoy!

About Chow Mein

‘Chaomian’ or ‘Chow Mein’ was introduced from China into the United States by Chinese immigrants. The name “chow mein” is derived from the Cantonese words “chow” meaning stir-fried and “mein” meaning noodles.

Chow Mein is a part of Cantonese cuisine, which originates from the Guangdong province in southern China. As Chinese immigrants moved to different parts of the world, they brought their dishes with them. Chow Mein, along with other Chinese dishes, began to evolve in different ways to adapt to local tastes and available ingredients. So this is the reason why you find different versions of Chow Mein.

In the United States, for example, chow mein has been adapted to cater to American tastes and often includes a combination of stir-fried vegetables, meats, and sometimes crispy noodles. This American-Chinese version of chow mein is popular as a takeout dish.





Chow Mein Ingredients

Noodles – You can buy any good branded hakka noodles variety.

– You can buy any good branded hakka noodles variety. Vegetables – Veggies is absolutely your choice you can add onion, carrots, spring onion, cabbage and capsicum. In addition you can also add mushrooms, corn etc.

– Veggies is absolutely your choice you can add onion, carrots, spring onion, cabbage and capsicum. In addition you can also add mushrooms, corn etc. Others – Green chillies, ginger, vinegar are also used.

Green chillies, ginger, vinegar are also used. Sauces – Soya sauce, red chilli sauce and tomato sauce are the main sauces used here.

– Soya sauce, red chilli sauce and tomato sauce are the main sauces used here. Flavorings – Garlic and pepper adds more flavor to this dish.

Recipe

Chow Mein Recipe | Veg Chow Mein Recipe Chow Mein is a popular Chinese dish made using stir-fried noodles combined with a variety of vegetables sometimes meat or tofu. Originally from Chinese cuisine over the years this dish has had many variations according to ease and preference. Now lets learn to make Veg Chow Mein Recipe with step by step pictures and video. 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 150 gms noodles

4 cups water

2 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon ginger finely chopped

1 teaspoon garlic finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon spring onion white part finely chopped

1 long green chilli thinly sliced

1/4 cup onion thinly sliced

1/4 cup carrot thinly sliced

3/4 cup cabbage thinly sliced

1/8 cup green capsicum thinly sliced

1/8 cup red capsicum

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon soya sauce

1/2 teaspoon red chilli sauce

1 tablespoon tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon vinegar

1/4 teaspoon pepper powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

1 tablespoon spring onion green part

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

salt to taste Instructions Boil 4 cups water along with salt and few drops of oil.

Add 150 gms hakka noodles.

Cook noodles until slightly soft but not mushy.

It should be aldente – just cooked.

I cooked for 5 mins and it was perfect. But follow pack instructions for cooking time.

Drain water.

Rinse with cold water to remove the excess starch and to stop further cooking.

Add few drops of oil.

Give a quick mix and set aside.

To a large wok – first heat 2 tablespoon oil. Add 1 teaspoon garlic finely chopped, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/2 teaspoon spring onion white part and 1 long green chilli sliced thin.

Give a quick saute until garlic turns golden.

Add 1/2 cup onion, 1/8 cup green capsicum, 1/8 cup red capsicum, 1/4 cup carrot, 3/4 cup cabbage all thinly sliced.

Saute in high flame for 2 minutes. Make sure the veggies raw smell leaves at the same time it should be slightly crunchy.

Add cooked noodles.

Add 1/2 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 teaspoon red chilli sauce, 1/2 teaspoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon tomato sauce, salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder.

Give a quick mix

Finally add 2 tablespoon spring onion green part.

Add 1/4 teaspoon freshly crushed pepper.

Give a quick toss and Switch off.

Chow Mein is ready! Video

Adding sauces gives nice flavor to this dish. Nutrition Facts Chow Mein Recipe | Veg Chow Mein Recipe Amount Per Serving (250 g) Calories 302

Calories from Fat 144 % Daily Value* Fat 16g25% Saturated Fat 2g13% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 10g Sodium 347mg15% Potassium 563mg16% Carbohydrates 38g13% Fiber 9g38% Sugar 4g4% Protein 8g16% Vitamin A 11287IU226% Vitamin C 77mg93% Calcium 64mg6% Iron 2mg11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like our video? Subscribe to our youtube channel to get latest updates!

Chow Mein Recipe Step by Step

1.Boil 4 cups water along with salt and few drops of oil.

2.Add 150 gms hakka noodles.

3.Cook noodles until slightly soft but not mushy.

4.It should be aldente – just cooked.

5.I cooked for 5 mins and it was perfect. But follow pack instructions for cooking time.

6.Drain water.

7.Rinse with cold water to remove the excess starch and to stop further cooking.

8.Add few drops of oil.

9.Give a quick mix and set aside.

10.To a large wok – first heat 2 tablespoon oil. Add 1 teaspoon garlic finely chopped, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/2 teaspoon spring onion white part and 1 long green chilli sliced thin.

11.Give a quick saute until garlic turns golden.

12.Add 1/2 cup onion, 1/8 cup green capsicum, 1/8 cup red capsicum, 1/4 cup carrot, 3/4 cup cabbage all thinly sliced.

13.Saute in high flame for 2 minutes. Make sure the veggies raw smell leaves at the same time it should be slightly crunchy.

14.Add cooked noodles.

15.Add 1/2 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 teaspoon red chilli sauce, 1/2 teaspoon vinegar, 1 tablespoon tomato sauce, salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon pepper powder.

16.Give a quick mix

17.Finally add 2 tablespoon spring onion green part.

18.Add 1/4 teaspoon freshly crushed pepper.

19.Give a quick toss and Switch off.

Chow Mein is ready!

Expert Tips

Cooking noodles perfectly is the key for a tasty chow mein. I usually cook a little more than aldente for kids sake.

Cook noodles perfectly not too mushy or under cook it. It should be soft yet slightly crunchy enough to bite.

Use freshly ground pepper at the final stage for a great flavor.

Sauteing the veggies in high flame gives a nice smoky flavor and also helps retain its crunchiness without the raw smell.

Make sure to toss the noodles in oil to avoid sticking.

Adding sauces gives nice flavor to this dish.

If you want a more tangy noodles add little more tomato sauce along with green chilli sauce too.

Variations

After all the vegetables are sauteed add the sauces then add 1 tsp cornflour mixed with 1/4 cup water to get a smooth texture.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Serve Chow Mein hot! Noodles are meant to be served hot and fresh!

Simple hack is to parboil noodles and store them so that you can make chow mein quickly when you need it.You can store cooked noodles in fridge for about 2 days. Chow Mein should be consumed fresh – I would not recommend storing however it keeps well in room temperature for 4-6 hrs and in fridge for about a day.

FAQS

1.What is the difference between Chow Mein and Hakka Noodles?

Chow Mein is a type of noodles that is fried noodles. Hakka noodles are toss-fried and have a distinct Indo-Chinese flavor whereas Chow mein is a stir-fried noodles having an original flavor, besides being influenced by a variety of cuisines. Though the cooking method does not have any major difference between the two.

2.What is Chow Mein made of?

Chow Mein is a popular Chinese dish made using stir-fried noodles combined with a variety of vegetables, sauces and spices. Sometimes meat or tofu or any protein is added to chow mein.