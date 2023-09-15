Chris Brown has expressed his confidence in lacing up his sneakers and beating J. Cole in a game of one-on-one.

The “Run It” hitmaker joined Club Shay Shay earlier this week when he was asked about himself versus Cole wearing the crown for the top basketball player in Hip Hop.

C. Breezy gave the Dreamville honcho his credit for improving as a baller but at the end of the day, Brown is still confident in his ability to win the matchup.

“I’m still not gonna doubt me now. Give me a week of practice and I think I got him. I think I’ma get J. Cole thought,” he said. “I would love to do that. I’m saying that humbly though because J. Cole is an incredible player. If I’m serious about it I’ll play, most of the time I’m trying to have fun. But I’m not taking the L I gotta do that.”

Shannon Sharpe offered to put up $100,000 for a winner-take-all prize to make sure Chris Brown took the game seriously. “Oh no, I’m in there. That’s mine,” he said before adding that Cole had “no chance.”

Watch the clip below:

While Chris Brown — whose game has been compared to New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum due to their lankiness and smooth ability to score the ball — suited up in The Crew League and Drew League as well as shining in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, J. Cole’s resumé isn’t to be discounted either.

The 38-year-old has played professionally in the last couple of years in Africa and Canada. He’s also now a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

In other portions of the interview, as someone who has been famous since his teenage years, Chris Brown gave Pelicans star Zion Williamson advice on how to navigate the spotlight when it comes to dealing with women.

“It’s hard out here. I would just pray for Zion, man,” he began. “Just pray and be the best man you can be at that point. I’m blessed to have three children — three different baby moms though — but I’m blessed to have a relationship with all of them. The energy I come with is a little more — I’m an R&B guy so I’m a little more subtle with it.

“It’s very hard but you also gotta watch out. We all wanna be in the same spot, same places, the clubs, we wanna be out. I still wanna see some beautiful women to this day. But at the same time you gotta be mindful of the certain company you will keep or the trappers will present themselves.”