Chris Brown has offered Zion Williamson advice on how to navigate the spotlight when it comes to dealing with different women.

C-Breezy joined Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay on Wednesday (September 13) and had Brown dish out some advice for the NBA star since he’s been famous for more than half of his life.

“It’s hard out here. I would just pray for Zion, man,” he began. “Just pray and be the best man you can be at that point. I’m blessed to have three children — three different baby moms though — but I’m blessed to have a relationship with all of them. The energy I come with is a little more — I’m an R&B guy so I’m a little more subtle with it.

“It’s very hard but you also gotta watch out. We all wanna be in the same spot, same places, the clubs, we wanna be out. I still wanna see some beautiful women to this day. But at the same time you gotta be mindful of the certain company you will keep or the trappers will present themselves.”

Brown continued by asking for Williamson’s teammates to hold him accountable and help guide the young players entering the league.

“As athletes, I’m pretty sure the guys on their team give him real pep talks, ‘Look, you can’t do this.’ But on the road on our end it’s a little bit different, but I understand what he’s going through,” he added. “He’s gotta hold his head together.”

Back in June, Zion found himself in a messy love triangle after announcing he and his girlfriend Ahkeema were welcoming a baby girl due in November.

Adult film star Moriah Mills was caught off-guard by the baby announcement and she went on a public social media tirade shredding Williamson’s character.

Amid her meltdown, Mills claimed she and Zion had been romantic for three years and he would fly her out across the country and shower her with gifts.

She also alleged that the Pelicans forward filmed them having sexual intercourse on his burner phone and showed the clips to others. The entertainment star called him a “sex addict” and a “sloppy fat fuck.”

However, the 22-year-old NBA star has remained tight-lipped on the allegations from Mills as he awaits the arrival of his first daughter later in 2023.