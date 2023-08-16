Chris Brown has a new album on the way — and this one is going to be a bit different to his usual releases.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16), Breezy announced that his aptly-titled 11th studio effort 11:11 will tentatively arrive on November 11 (11/11).

“New album name: 11:11,” he wrote. “Album release date: 11/11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs.”

In the comments of his announcement, he added: “I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that. But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. [Heart emoji] 11:11 make a wish.”

11:11 is led by the single “Summer Too Hot,” with the official video set to premiere on Friday (August 18).

You can view the post below:

Chris Brown’s recent efforts have had much longer track lists. 2017’s Heartbreak On a Full Moon totaled 45 songs while its deluxe had 57, while 2019’s Indigo had 33 songs with an additional 10 tracks released later and most recently.

2022’s Grammy-nominated Breezy album had 24 songs. The deluxe arrived a few weeks later with nine more songs. He reissued the album again in November as Breezy – It’s Giving Christmas, which featured two bonus holiday tracks.

The Virginia-bred hitmaker faced fresh backlash earlier this month after joining forces with Ciara on her new single “How We Roll,” which arrived on August 4.

It marks the third collaboration between the pair following 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ “How Low (Remix),” which dropped the following year.

When Ciara first announced the song on Instagram, some fans took to the comments section to express their disapproval of her working with a man who has been accused of violence against multiple women — most notably his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Who still works with Chris brown these days. So disappointed and disgusted,” one fan wrote, while another put: “Damn this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much.”

Someone else called out Ciara by writing: “He has a long record of abusing women but I guess that doesn’t matter to you.”

Always one to speak his mind, Chris Brown caught wind of the criticism and took a moment to fire back.

“WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Me: IM STILL ALIVE [smirking face emoji].”

Produced by Precision Productions, Deli Banger and Mr Kamera, “How We Roll” serves as the first single from Ciara’s upcoming project CiCi, which is set to drop Friday (August 18).