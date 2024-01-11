Chris Brown was quick with a rebuttal this week after a fan called him out for having multiple children with different mothers.

The fan’s comment was written under a carousel post Breezy shared to Instagram on Tuesday (January 9), which featured pictures of his youngest daughter Lovely‘s second birthday party.

Both of the singer’s other two children and their respective mothers were also in attendance – which prompted a fan to share her dating preferences while shaming Chris’ lifestyle in the process.

“Beautiful,” the woman wrote with hearts, “but I don’t want a man with multiple baby mammas.” And CB hilariously responded: “Who said I was hiring ma’am? You say that like you had a chance [laughing emojis].”

Chris Brown shares two-year-old Lovely with Diamond Brown [the pair aren’t married, they just happen to have the same last name], as well as four-year-old Aeko Catori with ex Ammika Harris and nine-year-old Royalty with Nia Guzman.

On the music side of things, the “Sensational” singer scored yet another Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 in November. It was a bittersweet moment for the R&B star, however, as it also marked a new commercial low.

11:11 debuted at No. 9 on the chart in November after earning just over 45,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

It marks the singer’s 12th Top 10 solo effort on the chart, a streak that stretches back to his self-titled debut album in 2005.

On the flip side, 11:11 also represents the lowest initial sales week of Brown’s career. For comparison, his previous low was 68,000, which his Heartbreak on a Full Moon LP achieved back in 2017.

Breezy’s highest sales week remains the 295,000 copies his 2007 album Exclusive moved during its opening window.

Released on November 10 — a day earlier than scheduled — 11:11 serves as Chris Brown’s 11th solo album and boasts appearances from Future and Fridayy, as well as international stars Davido, Byron Messia and Lojay.

Justin Bieber was also set to appear on the project until the song “Double Negative” was swapped out at the last minute due to clearance issues.

Despite its relatively lackluster commercial performance, the album has yielded one nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with the single “Summer Too Hot” up for Best R&B Performance.

It’s up against SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Victoria Monét’s “How Does It Make You Feel,” Coco Jones’ “ICU” and Robert Glasper’s “Back To Love” with SiR and Alex Isley.