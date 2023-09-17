Chris Brown has fired back at Tinashe for daring to express her displeasure with recording “Player” with him in the early days of her career.

In a comment left on The Shade Room‘s Instagram on Saturday (September 17), the embattled R&B star snarked that no one would know who the “All Hands on Deck” singer was if she hadn’t recorded the song with him.

“NAME 5 TINASHE SONGS OR DIE…[eyes emoji],” he wrote. “EVERYBODY DEAD [skull emoji].”

Chris Brown responds to Tinashe expressing regret over “Player” collab https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/TYItJywjsH — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 17, 2023

The comment comes just a few days after Tinashe expressed regret over her past collaborations with both Brown and R. Kelly.

On Wednesday (September 12), the “2 On” singer reflected on working with the men who both have been accused of abuse while in a conversation on the Zach Sang Show.

Both collabs arrived in 2015 in the early days of Tinashe’s career, with the Breezy-assisted “Player” coming just before the R. Kelly-assisted “Let’s Be Real Now.” Both tracks were orchestrated by her then-label RCA Records.

“You think I wanted to [do those songs]?” she began. “I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly. That’s so embarrassing. Yes that was labely! And I was so young too. I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20. That was crazy.”

She continued: “You [lack a lot of control in that situation.] And especially when it comes to singles like the song with Chris – that was a song that we all wanted to be this big moment, this big single.

“So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ And he was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. And to me, I was like, ‘Well this is a pop song. So I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it. That doesn’t compute to me.’ But I don’t know!”

This isn’t the first time Tinashe has spoken about Chris Brown following their collab. In 2016, the singer unfollowed him after he called out Kehlani for posting about her suicide attempt on social media.

Admitting it in an interview shortly afterward, Tinashe said: “It’s not a big deal to me. I don’t think that follows on Twitter are a big deal. That’s just me.”