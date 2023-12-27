Chris Brown fans had jokes on jokes after the singer posted a childhood photo with hair that would make Katt Williams jealous.

On Tuesday (December 26), Breezy took to Instagram with a throwback picture that his father had recently sent him.

“MY DAD SHOWED ME THIS AND I ALMOST PASSED OUT LAUGHING,” he wrote with a queasy face. “THIS IS BEFORE THE CSIZZLE DAYS… comment your best R&B singer name in comments.”

“LMAOOOOO *Big Boi voice* ‘IS THAT A PERM,’” one fan wrote with laughing emojis. “omg Chris please.”

Then the hilarious comparisons flooded in.

“Lord Farquaad lookin ahh,” “I thought this was @sanaalathan as a kid lol,” “Not the Kyla Pratt in love in basketball look” and “Why I bought this was Gina from Martin,” were just a few of the many comments.

Eventually Chris replied: “No that ain’t a perm. N-gga shit was flowing. ‘SLATTT WILLIAMS.’”

You can view the post below.

On the music side of things, Chris Brown scored yet another top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 last month. It was a bittersweet moment for the R&B star, however, as it also marked a new commercial low.

Breezy’s new album 11:11 debuted at No. 9 on the chart in November after earning just over 45,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

It marks the singer’s 12th top 10 solo effort on the chart, a streak that stretches back to his self-titled debut album in 2005.

On the flip side, 11:11 also represents the lowest initial sales week of Brown’s career. For comparison, his previous low was 68,000, which his Heartbreak on a Full Moon LP achieved back in 2017.

Breezy’s highest sales week remains the 295,000 copies his 2007 album Exclusive moved during its opening window.

Released on November 10 — a day earlier than scheduled — 11:11 serves as Chris Brown’s 11th studio album and boasts appearances from Future and Fridayy, as well as international stars Davido, Byron Messia and Lojay.

Justin Bieber was also set to appear on the project until the song “Double Negative” was swapped out at the last minute due to clearance issues.

Despite its relatively lackluster commercial performance, the album has yielded one nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with the single “Summer Too Hot” up for Best R&B Performance.

It’s up against SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Victoria Monét’s “How Does It Make You Feel,” Coco Jones’ “ICU” and Robert Glasper’s “Back To Love,” Coco Jones’ “ICU” and Robert Glasper’s “Back To Love” with SiR and Alex Isley.