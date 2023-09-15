Chris Brown appeared to be on the receiving end of some shade from Selena Gomez at this year’s VMAs — and the R&B singer has now seemingly responded.

According to Billboard, Gomez became a meme on social media after she was caught putting on a stank face when Brown’s name was read off as a nominee in the Best R&B category at the annual awards show.

While initially defending her reaction, tweeting: “Who cares, lol,” when iHeartRadio Australia shared a video of her reaction on Instagram with the caption: “@selenagomez reacts to @chrisbrownofficial being nominated,” she later backtracked and promised to “never be a meme again” in her own Instagram Stories, per Elle Magazine.

In response, Brown took to his own Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 14) to remark: “I’m the GOAT and you know it [smirking face emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Check out the post below:

Chris Brown seemingly responds to Selena Gomez’s MTV VMAs “shade”https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/SjDSKSKdVa — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 14, 2023

Chris Brown is used to getting his fair share of shade, and these days, he’s been in the habit of scoffing at it all. Last month, the Virginia-bred hitmaker faced backlash after joining forces with Ciara on her new single “How We Roll.”

Despite them being two of the biggest R&B stars of their generation, it marks just the third collaboration between the pair following 2009’s “Turntables” and Ludacris’ “How Low (Remix),” which dropped the following year.

When CiCi announced the song on Instagram days earlier, some fans took to the comments section to express their disapproval of her working with a man who has been accused of violence against multiple women — most notably his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Who still works with Chris brown these days. So disappointed and disgusted,” one fan wrote, while another put: “Damn this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much.”

Someone else called out Ciara by writing: “He has a long record of abusing women but I guess that doesn’t matter to you.”

It appears that Chris Brown caught wind of the criticism, and while plugging his and Ciara’s new single on social media following its midnight release, he took a moment to fire back at the hate.

“WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Me: IM STILL ALIVE [smirking face emoji].”