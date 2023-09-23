Chris Brown has been hit with a $2million lawsuit from a bank that alleges it loaned the “Run It” singer the money to purchase two Popeyes Chicken fast-food restaurants.

According to The Blast, City National Bank — a Georgia-based company — filed the lawsuit in California, because that’s where Brown resides. The lawsuit claims that the loan — which was given to a collective of people, including Brown and The-Dream — to purchase the restaurants, which never came to fruition.

Since 2018, the bank has reportedly been trying to collect on the loan, to no avail. “As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest,” reads the lawsuit.

What’s more, Chris Brown will most likely have to pay up, because the suit filed in California is a collection suit — meaning that City National Bank won a default judgment against the 11:11 singer, and they just want their share of the money.

It’s not clear what the bank is doing to pursue The-Dream’s share of the claim.

This is just the latest lawsuit that Chris Brown has had to face, as the singer is currently fighting a $71million dog attack lawsuit brought about by his former housekeepers, which has just been pushed back to December 2023 by order of the court.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline reveal that Brown’s legal team asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to push back the trial date for a pending dog bite lawsuit back from September 2023 to December 2023. Brown’s legal team argued that the housekeeper who brought the suit against him “would not be harmed” by the date being pushed back.

What’s more, Brown’s team argued that the housekeeper who was bitten is still being treated for her injuries under her worker’s compensation claims, which means the team is unable to gather key evidence needed for them to proceed with the trial.

Though Radar Online didn’t reveal the plaintiff’s name, a previous report by PEOPLE revealed that the suit was being brought by Chris Brown’s former housekeeper, Patricia Avila, who claimed that one of Brown’s two dogs attacked her sister, Maria, while the pair were tending to the singer’s house back in 2020.

The dog in question — a Caucasian ovcharka — allegedly growled at Maria and “proceeded to viciously attack” her when she went into the backyard to empty the vacuum.

Patricia allegedly ran outside “where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.” Brown then personally made the call to 911, with Patricia saying Maria was left with injuries around her eye, bites on her leg and inches of skin missing from her arm. The injuries led her to spending several days in hospital, requiring two surgeries.

The large dog that allegedly attacked her can weigh between 110 and 200 lbs. Prior to the incident, the dogs had apparently been kept in another part of the property where the housekeepers didn’t see them.