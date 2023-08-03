Bumstead offered up a look at his diet before another Olympia journey.

Thanks to four consecutive Classic Physique Olympia titles (2019-2022), Chris Bumstead has established himself as one of bodybuilding’s biggest household names. With over 18 million Instagram followers and over 3.2 million on YouTube at the time of this writing, it’s also apparent he has an immense platform to share updates on his personal life, training, and nutrition. That’s exactly what the superstar did recently.

On July 28, 2023, Bumstead shared a video to his YouTube channel where he broke down a full day of eating as he continued preparing for the 2023 Olympia. It’s another intimate look at the process of an athlete at the top of his game, trying to keep his throne. The contest will take place on November 2-5, 2023, in Orlando, FL, where Bumstead will vie for his fifth consecutive Classic Physique title.

Here’s a complete overview of Bumstead’s latest “full day of eating” nutrition. Note: Bumstead did not provide exact metrics for every segment of his diet.

Meal 1

Protein shake with two scoops of protein, a cup of blueberries, half a banana raw, Stevia sugar, and 10.5 grams of metabolic supplement Sunfiber

Ezekiel toast (sprouted wheat bread) with almond butter

Values: 797 calories, 87 grams of carbs, 80 grams of protein, 20 grams of fat

Meal 2

225 grams of bison meat with 300 grams of potatoes mixed in a bowl

Values: 718 calories, 54 grams of protein

Meal 3

220 grams of chicken and 250 grams of white rice mixed with 15 grams of olive oil in a bowl

Values: 1,690 calories, 50 grams of protein

Meal 4

Ezekiel bread

150 grams of avocado, 4.5 ounces of wild tuna, albacore, 8 ounces of sirloin tip steak, and 200 grams of boiled white rice

Values: 1,490 calories

Meal 5

230 grams of steak, avocado dressing, and white rice mixed together

Total values: 3,700 calories, 370 grams of carbs, 300 grams of protein, and 115 grams of fat

Bumstead explained he usually has another shake five times a week, but at the time the video was recorded, he was on a rest day.

Bumstead’s nutrition is just one portion of what makes the current reigning king of the Classic Physique division. After overcoming an injury to win his latest title and focusing on his class, the athlete looks primed to continue his dynasty of dominance this November.

Featured image: @cbum on Instagram