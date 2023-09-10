CHRIS Evans has officially lost his bachelor status after getting married in an intimate ceremony.

The 42-year-old finally settled down with Alba Baptista, 26, whom he has been dating for one year.

1 Chris Evans has tied the knot with Alba Baptista Credit: Instagram/Chris Evans

Although the ceremony might surprise some fans, several of his A-list friends were in attendance.

The happy couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Boston, Massachusetts area on Saturday morning.

A source spoke to Page Six and reported that the wedding was “locked down tight.”

All guests were required to sign NDAs, and their phones were forfeited for the ceremony.

Only very close family and friends were invited to witness the nuptials.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Captain America’s wedding if some of his Marvel co-stars weren’t in attendance.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were all reported to be a part of the audience.

DATING TIMELINE

Chris and Alba sparked dating rumors in 2021 after some fans noticed that she followed Chris and some of his family members on social media.

Then at the beginning of 2022, fans got their first real sign of romance when they attended a ski trip together.

By November 2022, Chris was publically liking Alba’s Instagram posts.

It wasn’t until this month that fans got their first glimpse of PDA when the couple was caught holding hands.

Several months later in January 2023, the actors made their relationship Instagram official with a video of them scaring each other.

While they managed to keep their relationship private most of the time, the couple couldn’t resist posting on Valentine’s Day.

Finally, in May, fans suspected the couple was engaged.

Their engagement was only confirmed by the reports of their marriage.

WHO’S THE LUCKY LADY?

Alba was born on July 10, 1997, and she began her career in Portugal with the telenovela Jardins Proibidos.

Portuguese audiences might recognize her from her roles in the movie Fatima and the Netflix series Warrior Nun.

More to follow…