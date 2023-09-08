Chris Moyles has admitted his time on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! last year didn’t quite live up to his expectations.

The former Radio 1 DJ was one of the 12 famous faces who took part in the ITV reality show last year, sharing camp with the likes of Matt Hancock, Boy George and Seann Walsh.

He eventually finished in sixth place, and since leaving camp, has spoken candidly about some of the difficulties he faced – including one tense scene that didn’t make it onto the air.

During Friday’s edition of his Radio X breakfast show, guest Jason Byrne told the presenter that “we were all plugging for you in Ireland” while he was in the jungle.

“You couldn’t hear us, though, screaming we were, for Chris Moyles,” he joked.

Chris then responded: “I couldn’t hear you because of the voices in my head that were so loud saying, ‘why did you agree to do this, no amount of money is worth this’.”

Chris taking part in one of his several Bushtucker Trials

He continued: “People talk about it like it’s a life-changing [experience]. Like it’s the best therapy ever [and] it’s brilliant. It’s not, it’s absolutely not.

“These people must have been so broken before they went in that the level that they’re now at they think is good!”

“It was an experience, I know what I’m meant to say about it,” he added, before warning Jason: “If you get asked to do it, don’t do it.”

After leaving the show, Chris made no secret of the fact he found it difficult to share a living space with Hancock, the former health secretary.

Chris with Matt Hancock in the jungle

“What I did was, because I slagged him a bit, I separated Matt Hancock with Matt,” he told presenters Ant and Dec.

“We were living with this guy, and he was doing his best to win us stars for food and everything and chipping in. So I had to separate the two. Matt Hancock I’ve got major issues with but Matt – less issues.”

He reiterated this during a Radio X interview, adding: “As a campmate he did an amazing job. And as a guy he lives in a different world to you and me. But, he’s a human being.

“There’s Matt Hancock, who I have issues with, and there’s Matt who I was in the jungle with and I know that sounds almost like an excuse, but it was the only way that myself and others could deal with [him being there].”