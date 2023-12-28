Chris Rock and Amber Rose have triggered speculation about a possible romance after being spotted together, and the internet is having a field day with a Kanye West reference that dates back to 2010.

On Tuesday (December 26), the comedian and model were seen hanging out in New York City. Though the exact nature of their relationship is unclear as of now, social media users immediately began recalling the lyrics to “Blame Game” from Ye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy as the pictures started making the rounds.

Rose was dating the controversial artist around the time the album dropped; while Rock was featured on the outro of the aforementioned track. The hilarious back-and-forth, which some believe is about the Rose, featured the funnyman asking a series of questions such as “Who taught you how to get sexy for a n-gga?” and “How did your pussy game come up?” to which voice actress Salma Kenas repeatedly responds: “Yeezy taught me.”

In a series of quote tweets, Twitter users called back to the skit, noting how it now sounds like a prophecy.

“Blame Game the funniest song of all time now,” one person wrote, while another added: “Blame Game 5:18-7:49 really came true.”

Another hilarious post succinctly read: “Blame game was a prayer ?”

Rose and Ye were in a high profile relationship that began in 2008 and ended less than amicably two years later. In a 2020 interview with the No Jumper Podcast, the “Slut Walk” founder reflected on their relationship and admitted she’s felt abused by him since the split, saying, “He has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”

Rose had made similar accusations during an appearance on Everyday Struggle in 2017, telling Joe Budden, “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six years of bullying from him. This is after six or seven years of constant bullying from him.”

A year after her breakup with Ye, Amber Rose started dating Wiz Khalifa, who she married in 2013. The former couples shares one son, who they have coparented, sharing joint custody since their divorce in 2016.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old reality TV personality revealed who she “loved more” between the two rap titans during an interview with Sofia Franklyn.

“Wiz, girl. That’s not even a question,” Rose said while laughing. “I think people like to ask about my relationship with Kanye, but it was 13 years ago, guys. I obviously have to bring him up because he’s a huge part of my story and how I got here.”

She added: “But no, I feel like people are obsessed with that because it was a great time in pop culture, but in my personal life it is not relevant.”