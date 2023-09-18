Thistle exited the competition at the second round stage after a 3-1 defeat to Largs Thistle at Barrfields on Saturday.

The loss of three goals in 20 first-half minutes left Dalry facing a mountain to climb at the break – but Wilson said he was pleased with how his players responded in the second half, even if Cammy Fairns’ strike wasn’t enough to alter the outcome of the game.

Wilson told the Herald: “We came with a game plan, and for the first 15 minutes it worked. We did really well and we nullified where we wanted to nullify – and then we stopped doing it.

“We lost three really poor goals within 20 minutes, which were all down to individual errors, and we got in at half-time, re-grouped, went over the system again, and in the second half we were much better.

“The shape was great, we got an early goal in the second half, and who knows what could have happened if it hadn’t been for Joe Wilton’s save – but we were under no illusions. We knew it was going to be difficult.

“We have got a lot of young players and they will learn from it, and we did have a couple of early chances.

“We played them pre-season so knew what to expect and I thought we started well, but we seemed to capitulate a bit, before recovering in the second half.

“Largs still had chances in the second half, but so did we, and you don’t get many opportunities against a Premier side so you need to take them.

“I am delighted with the players’ work-rate but disappointed with the goals that we conceded, so that gives us something to work on.

“On Saturday, we face Kilsyth Athletic, and we need to get back to winning ways.

“We lost at home to Threave last week which was disappointing – it was 0-0 with 20 minutes to go and we got a man sent off with a last man challenge.

“If we don’t have the man sent off, do we win the game? Maybe not, but I don’t think we lose the game either.

“So we are looking for a positive reaction this weekend.”

Saturday’s match at Merksworth Park kicks off at 2pm.