Chrisean Rock has announced she’s gone into labor, and perhaps unsurprisingly, her adventures in baby delivery are nothing short of hilarious.

Blueface‘s baby mama took to her Instagram Live on Sunday (September 3) to reveal that she was in the throes of labor and delivery. As might be expected from her and any other new mom, she had a million questions for the labor and delivery nurse, but also made sure her fans were well apprised of “breaking” developments.

“My water broke a few days ago, and I didn’t know,” she said. “It was just like a slow leak. I just thought my pussy was wet.”

The L&D nurse then came in to walk her through the next steps, and that’s when hilarity ensued.

“Do you know they put stuff in your coochie?” she said to the nurse, who explained that the “stuff” was actually a catheter, which was helping to drain her urine as she concentrated on labor.

Chrisean Rock, however, was not amused. “That’s DISGUSTING!” she shrieked. “The two? Well, how far that gotta go up in there? How she know how to do this? I’m having fun. This is easier than I thought.”

Check out the full video below.

Last week, the pregnant star took to Instagram with a photo dump of recent photos, using the caption to let fans know that the couple is expecting a boy.

“The last pregnancy dump before my Baby Boy comes,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji. Among the multiple pics and videos is a 3D ultrasound of the baby as well.

The announcement arrives just after the most recent episode of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s Zeus reality show Crazy In Love, where the “Thotiana” rapper received DNA results confirming he is indeed the daddy.

“The alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus,” the paper read – which Blueface at first thought was a way of saying he is not the father. After further clarification, he realized he was and went in for a kiss from his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

The pair of artists have one of the most volatile relationships in Hip Hop. In the early stages of Rock’s pregnancy, Blue alleged the child wasn’t his and demanded a paternity test – the result of which is likely what fans watched on Crazy In Love.

The L.A. native claimed Rock had 10 different sexual partners in the last 12 months, so there’s no way the baby could be his.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” he tweeted at the time. “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

He added: “I know I know y’all thought she was all about me…me too lol but the facts are facts being my BM would be a blessing. She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag. It’s not a blueface baby.”

Incidentally, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Blueface is nowhere to be found in the delivery room, preferring instead to spend his money on plastic surgery for his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.