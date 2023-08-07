Chrisean Rock has claimed that her “evil” soon-to-be-baby-father Blueface once threatened to kill her and their unborn baby by kicking her in the stomach.

Rock took to Instagram Live on Sunday (August 6) and recalled the traumatic event, which she said happened a few months ago while the former couple were in Las Vegas.

“When I was five months pregnant, we was in Vegas and he tried to lay down his rules,” the reality star began. “He’s like, ‘Bitch, don’t talk to that bitch.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So we go with the homies and shit, and the homie’s girl is being too friendly to Blue. Whatever, she’s from a whole different race. It’s her culture.”

Chrisean went on to say that she approached the woman and told her to leave Blueface alone, otherwise she’d “smack the shit” out of her.

“Bitch just started crying. I don’t even know what happened,” she continued. “So I started feeling low-key bad for the bitch like, ‘Damn, why the fuck is she crying?’ So Blue’s like, ‘Stop talking to her.’ And I get what you said Blue, but don’t disrespect me while you’re telling me what to do.

“So they tried to pull off, and they did some weird shit, some evil shit. I don’t even wanna say what he did because I’m pregnant. I get in the homie’s car ’cause he acting like he about to zap out, he about to go to jail for beating the shit out of me. So he get away, cool.”

Rock said she then booked a flight out of Vegas, at which point Blueface began blowing up her phone demanding to know where she was. She met him back at their hotel room, and that’s when Blue allegedly lost his temper.

“He get in my face for real and this is the evilest shit I’ve ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that shit,” she remembered. “He’s like, ‘Shoolyard Crip bitch, look a killer in his eyes. You don’t think I’ll kill you? And kick you in the stomach and you be bleeding for months?’

“Then he took my phone to make sure I wasn’t recording, none of that. Long story short, I try to get up and he like, ‘Make one more step to the door’ … All this shit he doing trying to cap like he cool. Bro, you was fake trying to put fear in my heart at one point.”

The allegations come as the Crazy in Love co-stars have been going tit-for-tat for a while now, with Chrisean Rock starting to distance herself from her ex- boyfriend while accusing the “Thotiana” rapper of driving her to drink.

But it seems that Blueface may have finally crossed a line with some recent tweets he sent out last week, in which he claimed that Rock was nothing more than a “side bitch” this whole time.

“When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” he tweeted, referring to their reality TV show. “Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar.”

“What side bitch?” Chrisean Rock replied. “If u had bitches n I had n-ggas I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me. ‘You ain’t my bitch if I can’t control u.’ it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat.”

related news Blueface’s Las Vegas Robbery Rap Includes Chrisean Rock Assault Allegations June 9, 2023

She continued: “You wanted to fuck with other bitches. I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life and that’s all. You wanted to do u, so I did me simple. Then I got tired of that so I went on bout my way fr I rather make bread alone then with someone that really ain’t with me.

“You tweeting because you are blocked. No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you pussy no more bitch. I don’t wan fuck with u only wen I wan fuck with u so fuck u. Yo bitch ass called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo bitch ass wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a fuck.”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are currently giving fans a more detailed and messier inside look at their dysfunctional pregnancy journey in the latest season of the Zeus Network show, Crazy In Love.