Chrisean Rock has shared an update on her on-again, off-again relationship with Blueface, alleging that he wants that old thing back.

During an Instagram Live broadcast on (January 16), the rapper and reality star claimed that the father of her child wants to rekindle their turbulent romance, despite recently being hauled off to jail.

“I don’t like this. What’s up with these n-ggas? They get locked up and then they get to calling you, acting like it was a different story before they went up in there,” she said.

“How the fuck you even know what’s going on on the blogs. Oh, you was getting ready to ask me to be your girlfriend? What are you talking about, bro?”

She continued: “Why do muthafuckas think they could put out one thing and receive another? Like, that’s not what you’ve been putting out, bro. How the fuck is you calling me from that jail with information? Who’s reporting back to you?”

Interestingly, a separate video that surfaced online showed Blueface calling his fiancée and other baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, from jail.

“I love it here. It’s active, it’s cracking,” he told her. “I love you, girl. You know I’m gonna be home soon. Waiting for the date.”

However, it was not Jaidyn but Chrisean who was seen accompanying the rapper to jail while holding their four-month-old son.

During a brief interview at the courthouse last week, Blueface coyly said he was “handling some mandatory issues,” adding: “Only a real playa would go to jail looking like he finna go to the Himalayas” while talking about his outfit.

It was later revealed that the Los Angeles native is being held in county jail for violating his probation in his 2021 assault case wherein he and his entourage allegedly attacked a club bouncer.

Court documents indicate that he will remain behind bars until July 2, though his release is subject to change.

While it’s unclear what exactly the probation violation was, Blueface’s mother hinted that it may have something to do with his “baby mama drama.”

On the same day he turned himself in, Karlissa Saffold took to social media and suggested that Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock had a hand in her son’s legal trouble.

“Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other,” she said. “That’s why it’s so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn’t want them together. Because parents want the best for their children.”