Chrisean Rock has claimed she makes almost $1 million per week from Snapchat.

During an Instagram Live broadcast over the weekend, the rapper/reality star revealed her alleged earnings and said she has a team that manages her Snapchat content.

“I make like roughly $22,000/$23,000 every four, five hours on Snapchat,” she said. “That’s why you see all the celebrities back on Snapchat because they been paying us to get back on there because I guess Snapchat trying to not go out of business.”

If Rock is correct, that would mean she earns between $735,000 and $966,000 per week on the social media platform, which could net her almost $4 million a month and up to $40 million a year.

However, some fans were skeptical of Chrisean Rock’s claims, with one saying: “So she making 460k a day on Snapchat I call cap ain’t no way.”

Another commented: “So, she’s making 23,000 every 4 hours but ain’t got a house after leaving the other? I don’t think she has money like she did . I think she blew through it.”

This is not the first time that Chrisean has made an outlandish claim. Last year, she said she had bought an island and named it after herself.

Despite her allegedly high earnings, Rock has said that she does not believe Black female reality stars are being paid a fair wage and will not be returning to the Zeus Network show Baddies.

“I’ve already made it clear, I’m not going back to Baddies,” she said. “I was going to but I’m starting to stick to if somebody not paying me my value or if you don’t want to pay the fee for me to pull up, that’s cool, I’m not pulling up. I hate that for us young Black women, we not really getting valued in this industry.”

The controversial rapper first began appearing on Baddies in 2020 as well as a spin-off focusing on her tumultuous relationship with Blueface, who she first met when she signed up to appear on his OnlyFans show.

They later had a child together, also named Chrisean, before they had a messy breakup with each accusing the other of violent behavior.