Chrisean Rock has welcomed her first child with Blueface — although the “Thotiana” rapper wasn’t present for the baby’s birth as he was busy partying with his other baby mother and current girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

Rock livestreamed the birth of her baby boy on Instagram on Sunday (September 3), which showed her in a hospital bed in the delivery room surrounded by friends and family.

After welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the name of the child, writing: “Let’s welcome my baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy.”

She also wrote a brief message sharing her excitement about her future work and personal life.

“I can’t wait to reveal the leveling up the new new new everything,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to fly back to LA after healing n move in my new home.

“God so good…. I’m pressing play on new beginnings new music/movies I’m just beyond grateful thank you Jesus.”

While Chrisean Rock was giving birth to their son, Blueface was spotted partying with Alexis — with whom he shares two children — at LIV nightclub in Miami, which he documented on Instagram.

The 26-year-old rapper also posted several tweets addressing his turbulent relationship with Rock, which came to an end earlier this year.

“Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock,” he wrote. “I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now.”

He continued: “Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully. Keep it about blue an Jaidyn.

related news Blueface Learns He’s The Father Of Chrisean Rock’s Baby In ‘Crazy In Love’ Clip August 28, 2023

“This is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll Jaidyn been right here for 10 years an 2 kids ain’t never stepped out with another man. I won’t find nobody else that solid this late in the game I’m not letting up off her.”

Although Blueface inevitably faced backlash for being absent during his child’s birth, Chrisean Rock revealed in a since-deleted tweet that she chose not to invite him to the delivery room.

“I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” she clarified. “None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got.”

She added: “I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected.”