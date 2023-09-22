Chrisean Rock has enjoyed becoming a mother so much that she wants to do it all over again — in six weeks.

In an undated video which went viral on Thursday (September 21), Blueface‘s baby mama can be seen cuddling a little girl and complimenting her on how pretty she looks. It was while she was cooing over the baby, however, that she looked to the camera and issued what seemed to be a promise to have yet another one of her own.

“I’m getting pregnant in six weeks,” she said. “Yeah, I’ma be pregnant in the next six months. Beware.”

Off-camera, Chrisean Rock’s friend can be heard asking for clarification on what she meant by that statement. “Yeah. I’m getting pregnant in six months. Six weeks? What? Yeah […] but I don’t be bleedin’ like that. I ain’t doin’ that. But I, for sure, will be having a baby in eight weeks,” she said.

Check out the bizarre video below:

Chrisean Rock didn’t, however, indicate who she wanted to be the father of her baby, as she recently said that she and Blueface — who she broke up with earlier this year — were “friends with benefits,” but then brushed off the claim as “a joke.”

Rock, who gave birth to Chrisean Malone Jr. on September 3, recently came under fire for being what some fans called an “unfit mother.”

The reality star sparked outrage on social media on Thursday (September 21) after a video circulated of her in a Walmart with her dog on a leash and her newborn son strapped to her chest in a baby carrier in an unsettling position.

The baby’s head was seen tilted back at an awkward angle as Chrisean, who held her dog’s leash in one hand and seemingly let the other hang free by her side, stood waiting to be served at the retail giant.

Typically, newborns must have their neck supported due to them not having developed neck muscles to hold their head up.

“Bluetooth fix that baby’s neck [exclamation points emojis],” one angry Twitter user vented. “The baby is about to fall out [exclamation points emojis]. Baby Bluetooth is not secured [face with peeking eye emoji, melting face emoji, face plant emoji].

“She’s literally unfit it’s f**king d*sgusting [throwing up emoji] Then, she had that baby in the studio last night music blasting [exclamation point emoji, throwing up emoji].”

Another critic said: “Chrisean out in public with a dog and the baby in a carrier not supporting the baby head at all [crying laughing emojis] and y’all was over there feeling sorry for her unfit dirty ass.”

A third added: “Your weird asf if you support Chrisean rock, she’s literally an unfit mother. That baby is only 2 weeks old and she’s continuously harming that poor baby in the public eye.”

The viral video didn’t go unnoticed by Chrisean Rock’s baby father and ex-boyfriend Blueface, who took to Twitter to pile the misery on his Crazy In Love co-star. “Trust me I’m just as surprised as y’all,” he wrote sarcastically.