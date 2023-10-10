Chrisean Rock has finally decided to follow her bliss and stop dealing with the drama that her baby daddy, Blueface, can bring.

The Crazy in Love star took to social media on Sunday (October 8) to reveal that she’d been chatting to somebody new.

“Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats [weary face emoji],” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside a screenshot of a man talking to her on FaceTime. The mystery man’s face can only be seen from the side, and at first glance, he resembles the “Thotiana” rapper.

Check out the screenshot below:

Chrisean Rock sets tongues wagging with lusty FaceTime call with mystery man https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/iaG18fBAZk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 9, 2023

While Chrisean Rock and Blueface may be done with each other, they’re still bound together by their new son, Chrisean Malone Jr., who recently underwent a successful hernia operation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (October 6), Rock shared a video of herself with her little man in a hospital room, where she’d revealed that he successfully underwent hernia surgery.

“Papa you so handsome @chriseanmalone.jr you recovering so fast [teary face emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

Last month, Blueface came under fire when he shared an inappropriate and since-deleted photo of his son’s genitals, only to later reveal that he did so because his son needed hernia surgery.

“I had to go ’cause I guess the baby has a little hernia or something,” he said. “I didn’t make the birth ’cause she didn’t invite me. She didn’t let me know nothing. She was just doing some Instagram stuff so I was just like, ‘Alright, how am I supposed to arrange myself to just get over there?’

“The communication wasn’t there for me to end up there. I just gave her a little bit of time to feel it out, then she finally tells me the baby has a hernia and he’s gonna have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular shit. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s really why I went out there.”

related news Chrisean Rock Responds To Baby Care Slander: ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’ September 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock came under fire with accusations that little Chrisean Malone Jr. was suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) — an assessment she disputed with a statement of her own about her baby’s health.

“My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms,” she said. “He’s healthy, bro. Just ‘cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean [inaudible] you can post my baby on the internet. That shit is wild. Now my baby father is bitter. He doing bitter shit now because I liked some shit about my ex being the baby’s father. But I’m only doing shit because that hurt. Fuck you.”

She continued: “You posted my son’s dick. Yeah, so I’m trolling. You wanna join a troll with my ex just ‘cause you embarrassed – it’s embarrassing. What’s the point in trolling with my ex, bruh? Then leave us alone for real. Stop calling for real. I know that’s you from no caller I.D. who keep calling.”