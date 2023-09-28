Chrisean Rock is adamant that her son with Blueface is healthy despite people on the internet speculating to the contrary.

Since Chrisean Malone Jr.’s birth on September 3, social media has been convinced the newborn has fetal alcohol syndrome – especially with Blue himself claiming that his ex smoked and drank throughout her pregnancy.

One fan went so far as to break down exactly why it appears that the baby is suffering from the disorder.

“I hate to be that person, but it really looks like Chrisean’s baby has fetal alcohol syndrome,” Twitter user @NylaLauren wrote in a post on September 22 with photos to back up her claims. “He has literally every physical characteristic, including the folds in the corner of his eyes, small eyes, drop nose, open mouth, extra large low set ears, etc.”

With an additional video, she added: “Here is the sound of Blueface and Chrisean’s baby crying. People are saying it sounds like cri-du-chat syndrome, but high pitched crying can also be caused by alcohol withdrawal in infants. My goal is only to raise awareness in hopes Chrisean will see it and get the baby tested.”

I hate to be that person, but it really looks like Chrisean’s baby has fetal alcohol syndrome. He has literally every physical characteristic, including the folds in the corner of his eyes, small eyes, drop nose, open mouth, extra large low set ears, etc. https://t.co/OagVgaX668pic.twitter.com/luQn1k6nWz — Nyla Lauren (@NylaLauren) September 23, 2023

Here is the sound of Blueface and Chrisean’s baby crying. People are saying it sounds like cri-du-chat syndrome, but high pitched crying can also be caused by alcohol withdrawal in infants. My goal is only to raise awareness in hopes Chrisean will see it and get the baby tested. pic.twitter.com/fws8SIMJK6 — Nyla Lauren (@NylaLauren) September 25, 2023

Chrisean Rock has since responded on Instagram Live, denying the allegations.

“My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms,” she said. “He’s healthy bro. Just ‘cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean [inaudible] you can post my baby on the internet. That shit is wild. Now my baby father is bitter. He doing bitter shit now because I liked some shit about my ex being the baby’s father. But I’m only doing shit because that hurt. Fuck you.”

She continued: “You posted my son’s dick. Yeah, so I’m trolling. You wanna join a troll with my ex just ‘cause you embarrassed – it’s embarrassing. What’s the point in trolling with my ex, bruh? Then leave us alone for real. Stop calling for real. I know that’s you from no caller I.D. who keep calling.”

While FAS is up for debate, it has been confirmed that the baby has a hernia – after Blueface posted the child’s affected genitals in a since-deleted tweet.

Prior to the post, the “Thotiana” rapper claimed in an interview with No Jumper that the child has a hernia and requires surgery to fix it.

“I had to go ’cause I guess the baby has a little hernia or something,” he said. “I didn’t make the birth ’cause she didn’t invite me. She didn’t let me know nothing. She was just doing some Instagram stuff so I was just like, ‘Alright, how am I supposed to arrange myself to just get over there?’

related news Keke Palmer Supports Chrisean Rock Amid Blueface Baby Drama: ‘My Heart Is Breaking’ September 25, 2023

“The communication wasn’t there for me to end up there. I just gave her a little bit of time to feel it out, then she finally tells me the baby has a hernia and he’s gonna have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular shit. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s really why I went out there.”

Blueface said on Twitter that the hernia is on his son’s genitals, and he seemingly blamed Chrisean Rock for the child’s defect due to her smoking and drinking during pregnancy.

“Baby still ain’t had surgery for his hernia,” he wrote. “She lying talm bout he healthy he don’t have a penis cuz the hernia on his balls is so big an she steady on here talking about me an my cock fix our sons cock first then go find somebody else to ride.

“My son not healthy cuz she drank smoked an got hit her whole pregnancy she couldn’t even take 1 month off.”

Blueface then proceeded to post a graphic photo of his son’s swollen genitals while stating he pushed for an abortion prior to the child’s birth.

“This what my son dick look like an she worried about me an lil baby cock like bih get our son cock right then do what you want,” he said.

“It’s my son I’ll post cuz dick if I want to tf who gone tell me not to…squabble up or shut up. I had a baby with a crack baby smh it’s my fault to fr can’t cap I tried to get that abortion but she prayed for this shit.”

The newborn will get surgery according to Chrisean Rock’s Instagram Lives, but a date has not been set as of this writing.