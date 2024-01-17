Chrisean Rock’s appearance on the online dating show 20 vs 1 has descended into violence after a row broke out during the filming of an episode.

In leaked behind-the-scenes footage, two people can be seen fighting on set with a gun being drawn by one of the men.

Chrisean, who is never far away from controversy, can be seen in the clip yelling at the men from a distance in an effort to diffuse the tension.

The rapper/reality star later elaborated on the incident on Instagram Live, with her recording showing blood on the floor of the set.

Rock said: “This is probably the last time I ever do a ’20 v 20′ [sic]. Motherfuckers came in here with guns, bro. I ain’t gonna tell who it is ’cause I ain’t no snitch. They just pull up, they said what they said. Bro wasn’t listening.”

She then detailed the altercation, which allegedly involved a number of men assaulting one of the contestants and pulling a gun on him.

Rock claims she was the only one who told the assailants not to shoot. She said the incident started off as a fight but then escalated when the man who was losing the brawl pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped his opponent.

A gun was pulled out during Chriseanrock 20v1 pic.twitter.com/LmGgHNgX2D — livebitez (@livebitez) January 17, 2024

Chriseanrock explains that Youtubers showed up, got in a fight, and someone pulled out a gun and pistol whipped someone else's face.

.#chriseanrock#20v1#chriseanpic.twitter.com/92yhq1amRC — livebitez (@livebitez) January 17, 2024

20 vs 1 is a popular YouTube series that features a single celebrity in a speed dating game where they say a quick yes or no to potential partners.

The series, started by the Sidemen, has branched out onto other channels with several rap stars taking part including Quavo, Bow Wow and DaBaby.

A recent episode coincidentally featured Blueface’s fiancée Jaidyn Alexis, with Rock previously dating the currently incarcerated rapper on and off for three years.

In other news, Chrisean Rock recently announced that she has left the reality show Baddies over a pay dispute.

In a livestream earlier this week, she said: “I’ve already made it clear, I’m not going back to Baddies. I was going to but I’m starting to stick to if somebody not paying me my value or if you don’t want to pay the fee for me to pull up, that’s cool, I’m not pulling up. I hate that for us young Black women, we not really getting valued in this industry.”

She also claimed that Diddy assaulted Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer over her salary complaints, although Plummer denied the story.