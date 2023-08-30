Chrisean Rock has confronted Akademiks for repeatedly broadcasting his criticisms of her, and challenged him to get in the ring with Blueface.

The podcaster joined the Zeus Network for an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday (August 29), during which Chrisean called in to address Ak and all the things he has said about her.

“Fuck your fat ass,” she said. “You gonna get in the ring and get fucked up.”

In response, Ak said: “I can’t co-sign a woman who’s pregnant, who’s supposed to be full of joy and love, actin’ the way you do.”

The two subsequently engaged in a contentious back-and-forth about gender dynamics in the context of her relationship with future baby daddy Blueface and what many consider to be a toxic romance between the pair.

Chrisean Rock urges “fat” Akademiks to fight Blueface during heated argument https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/h9ghYP8pOX — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 30, 2023

Earlier this year, the “Thotiana” rapper also challenged Akademiks to a fight. The spat between the pair began in early January when they traded shots about each other’s careers and supposed financial struggles on Twitter.

Blueface then added fuel to the feud when he called out the media personality during a No Jumper interview for hate-watching his Crazy In Love reality series, which follows his turbulent relationship with Chrisean.

In response, Ak claimed during a Twitch stream that Blueface’s $1.5 million “camouflage” house is in pre-foreclosure and challenged the “broke” rapper to provide financial documents to prove him wrong.

It turned out there was some truth to this claim as Blueface subsequently explained in a tweet that his lender was trying to repossess the property due to an excessive number of “nuisance” calls.

“They tryna take my 2nd house because the police has labeled it as a ‘nuisance’ to the area due to…to many 911 calls for Robbery shootings fights ETC,” he wrote. “I know ak thought he ate an had a way to say he had more doe then me but money can’t fix everything ak has 1 house he’s renting.”

He added: “Key word is they ‘trying’ garantee they don’t an I will still have more houses then @Akademiks at his old age.”

Blueface then mocked one of the media personality’s sources of income, writing: “Akademiks makes money off donations get a real job bro.”

Soon after, the 26-year-old then upped the ante by posting a video of Akademiks challenging Lil Baby to a fight, and posed the same challenge to the podcast host. “I’ll take da fade ak?” he wrote along with a boxing glove emoji.