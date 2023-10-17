Chrisean Rock has her sights set on having a baby with her new boyfriend, just weeks after welcoming her first child.

The reality star recently went on Instagram Live to brag about her mystery man, during which she expressed that she wants to fall pregnant with his child “ASAP.”

“So, I got this new n-gga, right? Let me talk about him,” she said. “He’s just too good to be true. Like, he’s perfect. He don’t got social media. And if he do, he got a little Twitter. But he lowkey on there and don’t post. And then he made an Instagram to stalk me.

“I made all these big ol’ plans because I really like him. He’s really sweet. But I’m just like, I wish I could show y’all what’s on my phone. Hold on. He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as fuck.”

She added: “I must be a real toxic bitch because, what? […] I was telling him I wanna have a baby ASAP. But then — oh my God, I wish I could tell y’all.”

Watch a clip of Chrisean’s comments below:

Chrisean Rock set the internet ablaze earlier this month when she took to social media to reveal that she’d been chatting with somebody new.

“Who else love a ninja with dimples/tats [weary face emoji],” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of a mystery man talking to her on FaceTime. The man’s face can only be seen from the side, and at first glance, he resembles Chrisean’s ex-boyfriend Blueface (who is the father of her newborn son).

The Crazy In Love star also recently admitted that she wanted to get pregnant again, despite giving birth to her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., in September.

“I’m getting pregnant in six weeks,” she said on Instagram Live. “Yeah, I’ma be pregnant in the next six months. Beware.”

Off-camera, Chrisean’s friend could be heard asking for clarification on what she meant by that statement.

“Yeah. I’m getting pregnant in six months. Six weeks? What? Yeah,” she replied. “But I don’t be bleedin’ like that. I ain’t doin’ that. But I, for sure, will be having a baby in eight weeks.”