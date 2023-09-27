Blueface has reason to believe that he may not be the father of Chrisean Rock‘s son — and he’s loving every second of it.

On Monday (September 25), Chrisean’s ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe dropped a bombshell on social media by insinuating that her newborn baby is not Blueface’s, but his.

Doe shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of Chrisean’s infant child — who was born earlier this month — next to pictures of himself, drawing attention to the similarities in their appearance.

“On crippppp,” he captioned the collage. “YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER [crying face emoji] [shrug emoji] @bluefasebaby @officialmauryshow.”

In a follow-up post, Doe wrote: “Thank you god in advance cuz this shit getting crazy.”

After catching wind of Ronny Doe’s claim, Blueface took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the development.

“I thought I was trippin [too] until I seen this…she kinda told on herself an he is claiming the same thing as well,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of Doe’s post.

“I got 1 BM an 2 kids till further notice,” he added in a separate tweet. “This the best news I got all year. I’m free [trophy emoji].”

The “Thotiana” rapper also cast doubt on the paternity test that he and Chrisean Rock previously took on their Zeus Network reality show Crazy In Love, which determined that he was the father.

“I knew there was something off I don’t think that’s my baby that dna test was a lil weird when I read it seemed fake I had no control over that test,” he added.

“Plus [why] would you have a baby in [Baltimore] when you an the ‘alleged’ father live in LA [thinking face emoji] an the guy claiming the baby live in [Baltimore].

“I ain’t even think about that the paper was folded up an beat up lol Maury test ain’t never look like that [crying face emoji].”

Chrisean Rock later responded to Blueface’s tweets, telling him she’s “glad” he has decided to distance himself from her and her son.

“Bitch I’m Glad u wan leave us alone You be inna way of shit anyways,” she wrote on X. “U know how mad u made me wen u posted his penis. I’m still disgusted. He fucked up so bad he running out of ideas [crying face emojis].”

She added: “I thought you got hacked [crying face emojis]. Stop calling simple [crying face emojis] stand on what u talking bout I better not keep seeing no caller iD stand on it bitch ass n-gga.”

The uncertainty over the baby’s father comes after Blueface sparked outrage by sharing a graphic photo of the child’s swollen genitals, which he claimed was the result of an untreated hernia.

The rapper/boxer also blamed Chrisean for the child’s health defect, accusing her of smoking and drinking throughout her pregnancy.

In response, his ex-girlfriend threatened to press charges and accused him of possessing explicit photos of his eldest son, whom he shares with Jaidyn Alexis.