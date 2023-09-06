





The Lakers and free-agent big man Christian Wood had been linked for weeks, but things took their sweet time to come together. A high percentage of fans of the team were openly pushing through social media for the signing to happen, and it appears, even Wood himself had his sights on Los Angeles.

Around the time he agreed to a two-year deal with a player option, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Wood took social media and showed his love to Laker Nation with one short message:

It’s always been my dream to be a laker 💜💛 — 35 (@Chriswood_5) September 6, 2023

The signing is an interesting and rare case where a very late move in free agency could actually wind up making a big impact on the floor. Wood had remained a free agent even after averaging double-digit points per game in each of the past five seasons, along with 7.9 rebounds per game over that span.

But there was one catch—Wood couldn’t seem to latch on anywhere, playing for four different teams over those five seasons. His best statistical seasons came in 2020–21 and ’21–22 with the Rockets, when he averaged 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and shot 50.7 percent from the field across two years.

Wood’s two-year deal with the Lakers is worth $5.7 million total.







