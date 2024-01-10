





Age is just a number, and as humans live longer, people in their 70s and 80s are continuing to prove it. Last year, Martha Stewart made history as the first woman in her 80s to be photographed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Christie Brinkley, who turns 70 on February 2, has been posing for SI Swimsuit for decades, earning three consecutive covers from 1979 to ’81.

It’s safe to say that Brinkley is having a good time aging. She spent the holidays with her family in the Turks and Caicos and rang in the new year with her doppelgänger 25-year-old daughter. Though the new year is underway, Brinkley is still enjoying her time in the warm weather while winter storms batter parts of the U.S.

Brinkley shared a snippet of her time in the tropics with a beautiful Instagram post on Jan. 9. Wearing a white strapless swimsuit and holding a straw hat in her hands, the Covergirl model smiled while laying in shallow crystal-clear water with her legs in the air. “Water, sky, seashells, and driftwood… A few of my favorite things,” she captioned the post.

Turks and Caicos is a go-to vacation spot for the Brinkley family. Last February, she celebrated her birthday on the picturesque island of Parrot Cay, the same place where she’s enjoying her vacation this year. She also shared photos of her “annual” soccer game and tennis tournament on the island as her friends and family worked up a sweat between beach swims.

It remains to be seen whether Brinkley will ring in her 70th birthday on Parrot Cay, but judging by how much fun she’s having, it’d only make sense to enter her next decade in her happy place.





