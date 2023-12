Former Gov. Chris Christie (R) told CNN that Maine’s decision to disqualify Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot makes him a “martyr.”

Said Christie: “It makes him a martyr. He’s very good at playing ‘poor me, poor me.’ He’s always complaining. The poor billionaire from New York who’s spending everybody else’s money to pay his legal fees, ‘poor me.’ “

