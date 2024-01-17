The luxury brand’s Aruba affiliate, Bold Properties, has expanded into the Caribbean island of Curaçao as demand remains strong among buyers and investors in the wake of the pandemic.

Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate Bold Properties has expanded its market presence into the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Bold Properties, led by co-founders Aileen Kelly and Jenniffer Figaroa, is also Christie’s International Real Estate’s exclusive affiliate in Aruba.

As a member of the Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates, Bold Properties and its clients receive additional services and support from member luxury firms across the Caribbean islands.

“Christie’s International Real Estate has long been the leading luxury real estate brand in the Caribbean, and we’re thrilled to continue our expansion with the Bold Properties team,” Danielle Austin, president of Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates, said in a statement. “With a reputation for delivering exceptional client service and the global network and resources of Christie’s International Real Estate, Bold will be a fantastic addition to the Curaçao real estate market.”

Curaçao was first settled by Arawak people from South America, and was ultimately colonized by the Dutch in the 17th century. The island became a hub for the Atlantic slave trade and later, following the discovery of oil in Venezuela in the early 1900s, a major location for oil refineries. In 2010, Curaçao and several other Dutch Caribbean colonies became independent countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Today, the island is a favored destination for its beautiful beaches, unique architecture, museums, marine life and mix of South American, West African, Spanish and Dutch cultures. It includes a wide range of housing stock at various price points, with luxury properties typically hitting prices of up to $8 million.

Kelly said the luxury market has seen a rise in demand from buyers and investors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen increasing interest from those looking for luxury residences on Curaçao, which makes this the right time to expand,” Kelly said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing our innovative, client-focused service, along with Christie’s International Real Estate’s world-class marketing and international network, to homebuyers and sellers in Curaçao.”

Bold Properties became a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in the summer of 2023. In addition to Curaçao and Aruba, Christie’s International Real Estate also has Caribbean affiliates on the islands of St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, St. Barth’s, and Turks and Caicos.

Email Lillian Dickerson