The number of in-person shoppers has fallen on Christmas Eve compared to last year amid Sunday trading hours and the cost-of-living crisis.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations up to 5pm on Sunday was 6.8% lower than last week, and 20.6% lower than 24 December 2022, the latest data from industry analyst MRI Software shows.

The data also showed footfall remains at least a third lower than levels in 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

Jenni Matthews, head of marketing and insights at MRI Software, said: “As Christmas Eve progressed, footfall diminished across all destination types week-on-week, and year-on-year.”

Matthews added: “Compared to 2019 levels, footfall remains at least a third lower with a number of factors contributing to this; Sunday trading hours are in operation today which is likely to limit retail trade, and the cost-of-living crisis has impacted many this year which means consumers are likely to have spread the cost of Christmas and started shopping earlier.”

Retail parks saw the only week-on-week rise in footfall up to 5pm on Sunday with a 6.7% rise, while the figure dropped for both high streets and shopping centres by 14.8% and 3.0% respectively.

This year, many stores and destinations operated normal Sunday trading hours.

In some areas the day was busy early on, with dozens of people queueing outside Selfridges on Oxford Street in London before it opened.

Fred and Angie Gay, from Essex, have been coming to the West End every 24 December for the past 20 years and were looking for a Christmas present for her.

Mrs Gay said: “We’re waiting for Selfridges to open just to have a little look, but my favourite store is Liberty’s. It’s just nice to be up here for Christmas time really, get into the festive spirit.”

Hanouf, from Saudi Arabia, said she comes to London every Christmas and appreciates the city’s “vibes” during the festive season. The 28-year-old said she was on the hunt for Apple AirPods and items from upmarket fashion brand Longchamp for herself, but also gift sets for friends because she had not yet started her Christmas shopping.

She added that London was her “favourite spot at Christmas”, saying: “I come here yearly, the Christmas lights, the Christmas vibes, the restaurants.”

PA Media contributed to this report