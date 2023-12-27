Christmas morning

With all the day’s festivities looming, Christmas morning requires something special yet speedy. Go seasonal with a fried potato hash and winter greens, or keep it light with healthy avocado, tomato & black bean eggs. If you have more of a sweet tooth, whip up some cinnamon crêpes or go all-out indulgent with chocolate & banana French toast. Pop open a bottle of fizz and toast the day ahead with a brunch cocktail for two.

Chorizo & kale hash with fried eggs

Ham & cheese croissants

Smoked salmon & mascarpone tortilla

Savoury vegan pancakes

Cinnamon crêpes with nut butter, sliced banana & raspberries

Chocolate & banana French toast

Avocado & black bean eggs

Rarebit toasties with sticky Marmite onions

All-in-one baked mushrooms

Sloe royales

Christmas dinner

Starter

Keep things simple with a light and fresh salad, or plump for a special soup. This luxuriously creamy cauliflower soup is quick to whizz up and makes an impressive starter. Top with pieces of chorizo, crunchy garlic croutons and fresh parsley.

Cauliflower soup with chorizo and garlic croutons

Deep-fried brussels with black pudding & apple

Crayfish cocktail with horseradish cream

Seared garlic seafood with spicy harissa bisque

Lobster & celeriac remoulade

Roasted carrot, rocket & lentil salad

Pear & manchego salad

Scandi salmon salad

Main course

The petite nature of game birds means they’re ideal for feeding two people. Roast up a whole pheasant or guinea fowl, or if you still want the rich flavour of game without buying a whole bird, try luxurious venison. A whole duck is great for two and will give you generous portions, or dispense with leftovers and go for a no-carve option with duck legs in a festive port jus.

Roast guinea fowl with chestnut, sage & lemon stuffing

Roast pheasant with wild mushroom, potato & bacon ragout

Orange-stuffed Christmas duck

Pan-fried venison with sloe gin & plum sauce

Partridge with wine & cinnamon

Slow-cooked duck legs in port with celeriac gratin

For non-game options:

Chicken & Mushroom Wellington

Slow cooker turkey

Braised ox cheek wellingtons with peppercorn gravy

For vegetarians, our smart maple-glazed carrot, mushroom & hazelnut tart pairs flaky puff pastry with a creamy mushroom filling and sticky topping for the ultimate flavour hit. Or perk up your pasta with some festive flair by layering lasagne sheets with spiced squash, spinach and a porcini mushroom dressing.

More like this

Golden-glazed carrot, mushroom & hazelnut tart

Individual butternut squash wellingtons

Open ravioli with squash & porcini mushrooms

Side dishes

Sumptuous sides are a highlight of the Christmas table – choose a selection to complete your spread, from lemony potatoes and creamy fennel Dauphinoise to honey-glazed veg and garlicky spinach. Just make sure you leave space for the centrepiece!

Lemon-roasted new potatoes

Honey-roasted beetroot & carrots

Roasted beetroot & raw honey salad

Fennel Dauphinoise

Kale salad

Sweet potato & orange mash with sage butter drizzle

Braised cavolo nero

Garlic & shallot spinach

Artichoke, garlic & potato mash

Easy creamed spinach

Potato rösti cakes with sage leaves

Desserts

A classic cake or pudding will yield a hefty amount of leftovers, so try individual puddings or lighter chilled desserts. We’ve paired sticky pear tarts with roquefort cream for the ultimate dessert and cheese course mash-up.

Sticky pear tarts with roquefort cream

Microwave Christmas mug cake

Chocolate, salted caramel & banana mess

Molten toffee puddings

Warm honey cup puddings

Snacking

Light bites and dips

Curl up on the sofa and indulge in some between-meal sustenance. Take a pack of hummus to the next level by combining with pickled red onions and pomegranate seeds, then serve with pitta bread or croutons. Or take a triple cheese hit with fromage-filled portobello mushrooms. For health conscious snackers, avocado halves and veggie crudités make the perfect light bite.

Hummus with pickled red onion & pomegranate seeds

Za’atar croutons

Courgette fries

Triple cheese & tarragon-stuffed mushrooms

Pepper & walnut hummus with veggie dippers

Avocado with Virgin Mary dressing

Spiced pecans & peach fizz

Toasted snacks

For something more substantial, our toasted treats should curb any stomach rumbles. Whether you prefer a classic melty cheese toastie or more veg-heavy option, we’ve got all the topping inspiration you need.

Artichoke & pecorino bruschetta

Turkey & avocado toast

Brie & bacon toasties

Cheese & onion toast

Miso spinach toast

Tomato, ricotta & oregano toast

Labneh, radishes & sumac toast

Patty melt toasties

Want a plan that takes all the stress out of Christmas dinner? Try our easiest ever, next level or budget menu plans, complete with timeplan, pre-loaded shopping list (to print out or use for online shopping) and all the recipes you’ll need for the big day.

Are you having Christmas for two? Share your recipe ideas with us below and browse more Christmas menus…

Vegetarian Christmas menu

Vegan Christmas menu

Gluten-free Christmas menu

Quick Christmas menu

2-hour Christmas menu

Christmas menu for a crowd

Classic Christmas menu