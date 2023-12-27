Christmas morning
With all the day’s festivities looming, Christmas morning requires something special yet speedy. Go seasonal with a fried potato hash and winter greens, or keep it light with healthy avocado, tomato & black bean eggs. If you have more of a sweet tooth, whip up some cinnamon crêpes or go all-out indulgent with chocolate & banana French toast. Pop open a bottle of fizz and toast the day ahead with a brunch cocktail for two.
Chorizo & kale hash with fried eggs
Ham & cheese croissants
Smoked salmon & mascarpone tortilla
Savoury vegan pancakes
Cinnamon crêpes with nut butter, sliced banana & raspberries
Chocolate & banana French toast
Avocado & black bean eggs
Rarebit toasties with sticky Marmite onions
All-in-one baked mushrooms
Sloe royales
Christmas dinner
Starter
Keep things simple with a light and fresh salad, or plump for a special soup. This luxuriously creamy cauliflower soup is quick to whizz up and makes an impressive starter. Top with pieces of chorizo, crunchy garlic croutons and fresh parsley.
Cauliflower soup with chorizo and garlic croutons
Deep-fried brussels with black pudding & apple
Crayfish cocktail with horseradish cream
Seared garlic seafood with spicy harissa bisque
Lobster & celeriac remoulade
Roasted carrot, rocket & lentil salad
Pear & manchego salad
Scandi salmon salad
Main course
The petite nature of game birds means they’re ideal for feeding two people. Roast up a whole pheasant or guinea fowl, or if you still want the rich flavour of game without buying a whole bird, try luxurious venison. A whole duck is great for two and will give you generous portions, or dispense with leftovers and go for a no-carve option with duck legs in a festive port jus.
Roast guinea fowl with chestnut, sage & lemon stuffing
Roast pheasant with wild mushroom, potato & bacon ragout
Orange-stuffed Christmas duck
Pan-fried venison with sloe gin & plum sauce
Partridge with wine & cinnamon
Slow-cooked duck legs in port with celeriac gratin
For non-game options:
Chicken & Mushroom Wellington
Slow cooker turkey
Braised ox cheek wellingtons with peppercorn gravy
For vegetarians, our smart maple-glazed carrot, mushroom & hazelnut tart pairs flaky puff pastry with a creamy mushroom filling and sticky topping for the ultimate flavour hit. Or perk up your pasta with some festive flair by layering lasagne sheets with spiced squash, spinach and a porcini mushroom dressing.
Golden-glazed carrot, mushroom & hazelnut tart
Individual butternut squash wellingtons
Open ravioli with squash & porcini mushrooms
Side dishes
Sumptuous sides are a highlight of the Christmas table – choose a selection to complete your spread, from lemony potatoes and creamy fennel Dauphinoise to honey-glazed veg and garlicky spinach. Just make sure you leave space for the centrepiece!
Lemon-roasted new potatoes
Honey-roasted beetroot & carrots
Roasted beetroot & raw honey salad
Fennel Dauphinoise
Kale salad
Sweet potato & orange mash with sage butter drizzle
Braised cavolo nero
Garlic & shallot spinach
Artichoke, garlic & potato mash
Easy creamed spinach
Potato rösti cakes with sage leaves
Desserts
A classic cake or pudding will yield a hefty amount of leftovers, so try individual puddings or lighter chilled desserts. We’ve paired sticky pear tarts with roquefort cream for the ultimate dessert and cheese course mash-up.
Sticky pear tarts with roquefort cream
Microwave Christmas mug cake
Chocolate, salted caramel & banana mess
Molten toffee puddings
Warm honey cup puddings
Snacking
Light bites and dips
Curl up on the sofa and indulge in some between-meal sustenance. Take a pack of hummus to the next level by combining with pickled red onions and pomegranate seeds, then serve with pitta bread or croutons. Or take a triple cheese hit with fromage-filled portobello mushrooms. For health conscious snackers, avocado halves and veggie crudités make the perfect light bite.
Hummus with pickled red onion & pomegranate seeds
Za’atar croutons
Courgette fries
Triple cheese & tarragon-stuffed mushrooms
Pepper & walnut hummus with veggie dippers
Avocado with Virgin Mary dressing
Spiced pecans & peach fizz
Toasted snacks
For something more substantial, our toasted treats should curb any stomach rumbles. Whether you prefer a classic melty cheese toastie or more veg-heavy option, we’ve got all the topping inspiration you need.
Artichoke & pecorino bruschetta
Turkey & avocado toast
Brie & bacon toasties
Cheese & onion toast
Miso spinach toast
Tomato, ricotta & oregano toast
Labneh, radishes & sumac toast
Patty melt toasties
