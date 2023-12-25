Is there post during the Christmas period?
Royal Mail says that it delivers on most days of the year, including Saturdays.
But they do not deliver or collect on public holidays.
That includes any bank holidays throughout the year.
This means that there will be no post on December 25 and December 26, 2023 or on January 1, 2024.
Morrisons Christmas Day opening times
Morrisons‘ stores will be closed on December 25.
However, like most other supermarkets, Morrison’s will re-open on Boxing Day but with reduced hours.
Make sure to double-check your local branch opening times online to avoid disappointment.
Will restaurants be open for Christmas?
A lot of restaurants, especially fast food locations, choose to close on Christmas day
Those that stay open will usually have required you to book long in advance.
However, along with supermarkets, department stores and smaller retailers, they are usually open on Boxing Day – but opening times can change.
In any case, most restaurants have store locators which you can use to find out where your nearest branch is and its opening hours.
Westfield Stratford Christmas opening times revealed
The Westfield Stratford City is a shopping centre in Stratford, East London which opened in 2011.
Below are the Christmas opening hours:
- Saturday, December 23: 9am to 10pm
- Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: 12pm to 6pm
- Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: Closed
- Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26: 8am to 10pm
- Wednesday, December 27: 10am to 10pm
- Thursday, December 28: 10am to 10pm
- Friday, December 29: 10am to 10pm
- Saturday, December 30: 9am to 10pm
- New Years Eve Sunday, December 31: 12pm to 6pm
- New Years Day, Monday, January 1: 12pm to 9pm