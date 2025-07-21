The term Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) has been circulating because of the president’s recent diagnosis, so how common is this condition and how serious is it?

CVI occurs when veins in the leg become damaged, preventing blood from flowing back to the heart. Instead, the blood pools in the leg, causing pain, swelling and cramps among other symptoms.

Signs of CVI may appear mild at first but without effective treatment, can become more severe over time. While it is not considered a serious threat to health, the condition can cause complications and affect the patient’s quality of life if not tended to properly.

Symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

As well as causing swelling in the ankles, CVI can cause burning or a “pins and needles” feeling in your legs, or a tightness in the calves. Legs can feel heavy or itchy and some might experience pain when they walk, which only stops if the person rests. Others may experience restless leg syndrome, which is characterized by an overwhelming urge to move your legs.

Visual symptoms include the presence of discolored skin – which will appear a reddish brown and tends to be located near the ankles – flaking skin on the legs and feet, and leathery-looking skin. Varicose veins and ulcers are additional symptoms.

What Causes CVI?

Certain factors increase the risk of developing CVI, including being overweight, pregnant and having a family history of the condition. Smoking, not getting enough exercise and regular periods of sitting or standing for a long time are additional factors. Individuals may also be more likely to develop CVI if they have experienced damage to the leg, whether that be from injury, surgery or a pre-existing blood clot.

Age is one of the biggest predictors of CVI, with the condition typically affecting people 50 years and above. The risk for developing the condition also increases as you get older. According to the Cleveland Clinic, one in three adults have varicose veins and one in 50 of those will go on to develop CVI in any given year.

Treatment for CVI

While not much can be done to “cure” CVI or reverse damage to the veins, there are various treatments that can relieve the symptoms and improve quality of life for those with the condition. These include lifestyle changes, such as upping the amount of regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and elevating the leg to improve blood flow and decrease swelling.

Doctors may prescribe medicines to increase blood flow, prevent blood clots, and heal ulcers. This could include some combination of aspirin, anticoagulants, and antibiotics. Nonsurgical procedures such as endovenous laser ablation or sclerotherapy may also be included in treatment plans. In more severe cases, a physician may recommend surgery that ties off or removes the damaged vein, which means blood is unable to pass through it.

CVI Prevention

It might not be possible to reduce your risk factor to zero, but you can certainly decrease the likelihood of developing CVI by adopting certain lifestyle choices.

Medics advise eliminating tobacco use and recommend a heart-healthy diet combined with regular exercise. Maintaining a healthy weight and making sure you do not sit or stand for too long may also help reduce the chances of being diagnosed with CVI.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

