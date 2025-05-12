Cable, internet, and telephone services provider Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q1 CY2025, but sales were flat year on year at $13.74 billion. Its non-GAAP profit of $8.42 per share was 2% below analysts’ consensus estimates.

Revenue: $13.74 billion vs analyst estimates of $13.68 billion (flat year on year, in line)

Adjusted EPS: $8.42 vs analyst expectations of $8.59 (2% miss)

Adjusted EBITDA: $5.76 billion vs analyst estimates of $5.57 billion (42% margin, 3.5% beat)

Operating Margin: 23.6%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 11.4%, up from 2.6% in the same quarter last year

Internet Subscribers: 30.02 million, down 496,000 year on year

Market Capitalization: $56.39 billion

Charter’s Q1 CY2025 results reflected management’s focus on bundled offerings and operational efficiency. CEO Chris Winfrey highlighted adding over 500,000 mobile lines and Spectrum Mobile’s growth. He linked stable internet churn and better customer acquisition to the “life unlimited” brand refresh and enhanced product bundling. Winfrey emphasized investments in employees, customer service, and AI, noting reduced billing/repair calls (down 15% YoY) and service truck rolls (down 6%). Charter’s strategy involves expanding bundles and digital video enhancements, including a new digital storefront and CBRS network rollout. CFO Jessica Fischer reaffirmed tariffs aren’t expected to significantly impact capital expenditures. Charter anticipates gains from efficiency and lower capital intensity.

Charter’s leadership focused on bundled strategy, cost control, and market dynamics in Q1. Key points included: